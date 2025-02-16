The Witch starring GOT7's Jinyoung & Roh Jeong-eui earns highest premiere ratings in Channel A's history

Channel A's latest drama, The Witch, starring GOT7's Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-eui, made a historic debut by achieving the highest premiere ratings in the network's history. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode, which aired on February 15, 2025, garnered an average nationwide rating of 2.4%, setting a new benchmark for Channel A dramas.

Ad

The anticipation surrounding The Witch was palpable, given its star-studded cast and the popularity of its source material—a webtoon, Manyeo, by renowned author Kang Full, known for Moving and Light Shop.

The series' unique blend of mystery and romance, coupled with the compelling performances of Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-eui, captivated audiences, leading to its record-breaking viewership.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

GOT7's jinyoung and Roh Jeong-eui join for Kang Full's The Witch

The Witch delves into the enigmatic life of Park Mi-jeong, portrayed by Roh Jeong-eui, a woman ostracized due to a superstition that brings misfortune to those who love her. This belief stems from a series of tragic incidents where men who expressed affection towards her met untimely deaths. Haunted by guilt and societal stigma, Mi-jeong isolates herself from the world.

Ad

Enter Lee Dong-jin, played by Jinyoung, a brilliant data miner who, during his high school years, harbored unspoken feelings for Mi-jeong. Unconvinced by the rumors branding her as a "witch," Dong-jin embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind the misfortunes surrounding her, utilizing his expertise in data analysis to challenge superstitions with logic and evidence.

MBC Entertainment reported that in preparation for his role, Jinyoung immersed himself in understanding the psyche of Dong-jin. He expressed a deep connection to the character's logical yet passionate nature, stating,

Ad

“I wanted to express the feeling of ‘not hearing anything’ when I was working or when I was digging into the laws of bad luck that follow Mi-jeong, who is called a witch.”

Meanwhile, in January 2025, Sports Donga reported that Roh Jeong-eui embraced the complexities of portraying Mi-jeong, a character burdened by societal prejudice and personal trauma. She reflected on the role's challenges, noting,

Ad

"Mi-jeong is a lonely person who distances herself from the world for the sake of others."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Directed by Kim Tae-gyun and penned by writer Jo Yoo-jin, The Witch is slated for a 10-episode run. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:15 p.m. KST on Channel A. The drama is available for streaming on platforms like TVING and Netflix in South Korea, U-Next in Japan, and Viu and Viki in selected regions.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers can look forward to unraveling the mysteries surrounding Mi-jeong's past, Dong-jin's relentless pursuit of truth, and the evolution of their intertwined destinies. The Witch episode 2 will be aired on February 16, 2025. Episodes 3 and 4 will be aired on February 22 and 23, 2025, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback