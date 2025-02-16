"The best cameo" — Viewers react to Ju Ji-hoon's special appearance in 'The Witch' episode 1 starring GOT7's Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-eui

South Korean drama The Witch premiered on February 15, 2025, starring GOT7's Park Jin-young and actress Roh Jeong-eui. The series delves into a mysterious romance that has already begun to intrigue viewers. Adding to the excitement, Light Shop actor Ju Ji-hoon and Doctor Slump actor Yoon Park made special appearances in episode 1.

Ad

In the first episode, Ju Ji-hoon portrays a character who finds himself in a heated altercation with Yoon Park's character at a police station. Ju Ji-hoon's character is depicted in a disheveled state, donning a blue tracksuit and sporting unkempt hair, while Yoon Park's character contrasts sharply, dressed in a pristine white shirt.

The intense exchange between them sets the tone for the rest of the series. The two start fighting animatedly at the police station when Jinyoung's character, Dong-jin, tells one of the detectives that the two men could be brothers and might not want to press any charges against one another.

Ad

Trending

The detective questions Ju Ji-hoon and Yoon Park about their relationship and it is revealed that both are brothers.

On February 11, during a press conference, Director Kim Tae-gyun expressed immense gratitude for the actors' willingness to participate in the project. Kim Tae-gyun emphasized the significance of Ju Ji-hoon's role, noting that despite its brevity, it serves as a pivotal moment in the drama. He said (as reported by Times Now news):

Ad

"His entrance will be so surprising. We worked together in the film ‘Dark Figure of Crime,’ and I’ve heard he was even more immersed in this role than he was in ‘Dark Figure of Crime.’ He even came to set with a coffee truck!"

The director further confirmed that several high-profile actors would have special appearances throughout The Witch.

Ad

Meanwhile, after the premiere of The Witch episode 1, viewers took to social media platforms to express their enthusiasm. Many fans praised the unexpected appearances of Ju Ji-hoon and Yoon Park, noting that their performances added excitement to the storyline. One fan wrote:

"The best cameo HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans mentioned how entertaining they found Ju Ji-hoon and Yoon Park's scene in the latest ongoing series, The Witch.

"Now why every cameo from other kang full universe always appears at police office," a fan wrote.

"Ju Jihoon brought coffee truck for this cameo was absolutely justified ㅋㅋㅋ This scene is so funny," another fan remarked.

"From CEO, to mysterious Shop keeper, to golden hand medical hero, and now a jobless man. Main lead or side character? Doesn't matter. All these happened in 4 months, unstoppable Showmanship Range of Ju Jihoon," another fan added.

Ad

Others stated that the "brief cameo was so chaotic and pure comedy."

"Yoon park and ju jihoon's brief cameo was so chaotic and pure comedy lol," a fan wrote.

"Why is Ju Jihoon’s cursing so satisfying and Jinyoung’s character being pretty and smart for connecting all the little details, why is this so funny," another fan stated.

Ad

"Ju Jihoon's special appearance in The Witch ep 1, unemployed big baby boy," another fan added.

More about GOT7's Park Jin-young and Roh Jeong-eui The Witch

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Witch is an adaptation of a webtoon by renowned author Kang Full, whose previous works, such as Moving and Light Shop, have been celebrated for their intricate storytelling.

The narrative centers around Park Mi-jeong, portrayed by Roh Jeong-eui, a woman shunned by her village and labeled a "witch" after a series of mysterious deaths befall men who express interest in her. Her enigmatic aura and the tragedies that follow her admirers lead to her isolation and the town's growing superstition.

Ad

On the other hand, Lee Dong-jin, played by Park Jin-young, is a data miner renowned in his field. Dong-jin harbored feelings for Mi-jeong during their high school days. A decade later, their paths cross again, and Dong-jin becomes determined to uncover the truth behind the ominous pattern of deaths surrounding Mi-jeong.

In his quest to exonerate her and dispel the "witch" label, he transitions to the department of statistics, aiming to find a logical explanation for the misfortunes linked to her.

Ad

The Witch's supporting cast includes Im Jae-hyuk as Kim Joong-hyuk, a major crime detective; Jang Hee-ryung as Heo Eun-sil; Jang Hye-jin as Oh Mi-sook, Dong-jin's mother; and Ahn Nae-sang as Park Byeong-jae, Mi-jeong's father.

Directed by Kim Tae-gyun, The Witch is a collaborative effort between production companies Showbox and Mr. Romance Co. The series is slated for 10 episodes, each airing on Saturdays and Sundays at 21:15 (KST) on Channel A.

For international viewers, the drama can be streamed on platforms such as TVING and Netflix in South Korea, U-Next in Japan, and Viu and Viki in selected regions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback