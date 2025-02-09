Channel A released a new teaser for the upcoming drama The Witch starring GOT7's Park Jin-young and Roh Jeong-eui. In the teaser, new details regarding the lead characters are revealed. This teaser was released on February 9, 2025, and is the fourth teaser of the drama.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement at the return of Park Jin-young to the small screen. The K-pop idol turned actor is playing the lead role in The Witch. Sharing their excitement, one user wrote:

"Ahhhh... I'm so excited for this drama. Actor Park Jinyoung I missed you 💚🤗"

Expand Tweet

Trending

"we fr getting actor park back" a fan replied

"So excited! I cant believe we’re less than a week away already" another fan commented

Can we skip to the good part? 😭 Feb. 15, pls come fast!! a user commented

In the latest teaser for The Witch, Dong-jin meets Mi-jeong ten years after he last saw her. He assumes that it was fate that he met Mi-jeong again. The new detail shows that Mi-jeong already knew that Dong-jin was watching her back when they were in high school.

In the teaser, we see that Mi-jeong's father and several males around Mi-jeong have faced mysterious death. This leads to Mi-jeong being labeled as a 'witch.' Only Dong-jin believes that Mi-jeong is innocent and he vows to investigate the deaths and clear Mi-jeong's name. Following release, many netizens took to the internet to shared their thoughts on the teaser.

"the only person who was looking at Mijeong from the start, saw her pain, felt for her and stood up for her… his eyes are full of pain" a user replied

"my precious dongjinyoung" a user commented

"oh ik the acting from jinyoung and jeonguie will be chef’s kiss" a fan commented

The Witch: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

The Witch follows Park Mi-jeong (played by Roh Jeong-eui) a woman with a successful career as a translator. Her mother died while giving birth to her and later her father and several men around her passed away mysteriously. These incidents led to her being named as 'The Witch' by the society.

She crosses paths with Lee Dong-jin (played by Park Jin-young), who used to silently notice her during their high school days, and vows to uncover the truth on her behalf.

This romance mystery drama is based on a webtoon of the same name by author Kang Full. It is slated to premiere on February 15, 2025. The drama will reportedly consist of 10 episodes in all, with two episodes airing each week on Saturday and Sunday. The drama is slated to air on Channel A in South Korea and will be available globally through streaming platforms Viki and Viu.

The Witch marks Park Jin-young's return to the acting industry. The artist, also known to be a member of the K-pop group GOT7, has proven his acting chops with dramas like He is Psychometric, The Devil Judge, and Christmas Carol. He will be next seen in Unknown Seoul alongside Park Bo-young.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback