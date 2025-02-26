“As always together” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook & Jimin send joint congratulatory flower arrangement to Retopia Salon founded by ex-HYBE members

On February 26, 2025, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin sent congratulatory flower arrangements to Retopia Salon, a newly founded entertainment company composed of former HYBE employees. Additionally, BTS' j-hope also sent them a flower wreath. The owners posted pictures of them on their Instagram story.

Ad

On February 4, 2025, the team of ex-HYBE executives launched Retopia Salon to set forth a new paradigm in artist management. Led by President Bang Woo-jung and Creative Director Kim Su-rin, the company hopes to provide a fusion of utopian ideals and real-world artistry.

Their vision, or motto, "make dreams real," emphasize their belief that art should be an experience, passionate and timeless beyond the dreams. There are plans ahead for a new boy group debut later this year. The flower arrangement from Jungkook and Jimin highlighted the mutual appreciation between the two parties.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, the act of kindness genuinely touched fans as they lauded the BTS duo for supporting their former employees despite being in the competitive business.

"As always together bam," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans praised the BTS members for showing grace to their former employees.

"The company was created by the team behind all of their media contents since debut!" wrote a fan.

"It’s like everything comes in twos now ahck im over the moon now," said another fan.

"Some of you would disagree, but I like seeing this. The staffs getting to grow & learn with them, then spreading their own wings. And I love seeing how supportive the boys are," commented a netizen.

Ad

"Aaaaw. They're their former content team members. But yeah. Their company is currently the one producing RunJin," said another netizen.

Others made light of the matter by highlighting Jimin and Jungkook's friendship as they enlisted in the military together, share the same dorm in the barracks, and now also sent the flowers together as a team.

"TThey are so cute I cantttttttttt," commented a fan.

Ad

"These two really always come as a set," added a netizen.

More about BTS' Jimin and Jungkook military enlistment under "buddy system"

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) together under the military's buddy system on December 12, 2023.

The "buddy system," known in Korean as "동반입대" (dongbanipdae), was introduced by the Military Manpower Administration and the Army in 2003. This program allows close friends or relatives to enlist, train, and serve together in the same unit.

Its primary aim is to facilitate adaptation to military life and build-up morale. The applicants must be in the 18 to 28-year-old age bracket and have specific fitness standards

Ad

Despite the hiatus due to military enlistments, BTS engaged with fans through various solo projects and pre-recorded content. Notably, Jimin and Jungkook collaborated on a travel reality show titled Are You Sure?!, which premiered on Disney+ in August 2024.

The series showcased Jimin and Jungkook's adventures across different locations, offering fans a glimpse into their personalities and friendship.

The BTS duo will be discharged on June 11, 2025, after completing 18 months of mandatory conscription. BTS' Namjoon and Taehyung will return from the military on June 10 while Suga will be discharged on June 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback