"We will not survive them in this state" — ARMYs in frenzy as BTS' Jimin reveals weighing 67.8kg during his call with j-hope

On February 18, 2025, BTS' j-hope celebrated his birthday with fans through a Weverse livestream. Fellow members Jimin and Jungkook, currently enlisted, called in to convey their heartfelt wishes.

Despite the physical distance imposed by military duties, the MUSE singer and Jungkook contacting j-hope from the barracks during the troops' "phone call" allotted period thrilled fans.

During his call, Jimin shared a personal update that resonated with many. He revealed that he had gained weight during his service, now weighing 67.8 kg, a significant increase from his enlistment weight of 59 kg. During the call, the WHO singer also shared that he needs to lose weight and added that Jungkook has bulked up too.

The revelations during the livestream sparked a flurry of reactions from the BTS ARMY. Fans took to social media platforms and reacted, stating that they would not "survive" BTS' bulking up era. One fan wrote,

"We will not survive them in this state..."

Fans were excited to learn about the MUSE singer-songwriter's physical transformation in the military.

"Jimin is 67.8 kg now... That is the only thing I got from this, other than Hobi's obvious happiness," a fan wrote.

"I feel so happy that jimin is healthy and eating well. I really hope he never worries himself about his weight and stays happy and healthy," another fan wrote.

"Wdym Jimin is bulky and he is already 67.8kgs woofffff," another fan reacted.

Several fans expressed their wish for the BTS singer to maintain his healthy weight of 67.8kg.

"Jimin is 67 kgs ( it's all muscles )!!! I am sure he looks soo 🤏🏻🥹 like a baby. And jk is huge. We're sooooo done when they all are back. Uri boys," a fan wrote.

"Jimin is 67 kg, and I am 60 kg. I can imagine how much more muscular he must look...plzz don't loose wait jimina," another fan noted.

"Jimin is 67 kg??? oh i hope he doesn't lose weight," another fan added.

BTS' Jimin's military enlistment, deployed to the Artillery Unit, early promotion to Special Warrior Status, and more

On December 12, 2023, Jimin, alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook, enlisted at the Army's 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, located approximately 60 kilometers north of Seoul.

This joint enlistment was done South Korean military's buddy program which lets two friends or relatives enlist together and share each other's dog tags.

The WHO singer-songwriter underwent a rigorous five-week basic training program designed to instill discipline, physical endurance, and foundational military skills. His unwavering commitment and exemplary performance during this period did not go unnoticed.

In January 2024, upon completing his basic training, the MUSE singer-songwriter was honored with the Division Commander's Award, distinguishing him as the top trainee in his cohort. This accolade is reserved for individuals who demonstrate exceptional aptitude, leadership, and dedication throughout their training.

Following his commendable performance in basic training, the musician was assigned to an artillery unit within the 5th Infantry Division. Artillery units are often referred to as the "brains of the military" due to their strategic importance in operations, requiring precision, analytical skills, and a deep understanding of tactical warfare.

In June 2024, he was bestowed with the title of Special Warrior, also known as Special Grade Soldier, following intensive training at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC). This prestigious designation is awarded to soldiers who exhibit superior physical and mental fortitude, as well as exceptional proficiency in combat skills.

In addition to his Special Warrior title, reports from October 2024 indicated that the FACE singer received an early promotion to Corporal.

Expand Tweet

On June 11, 2025, the BTS idol will be officially discharged from the military along with Jungkook.

