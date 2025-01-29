“Glad they have each other” — Fans emotional as Jimin reveals night-time talks with Jungkook in the military about BTS' comeback

In a heartfelt letter shared on Weverse on January 29, 2025, BTS' Jimin provided fans with a glimpse into his military life. He expressed his eagerness to reunite with fans and perform alongside his group members, highlighting the daily conversations he shares with Jungkook about their mutual anticipation.

Jimin and Jungkook both enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, as part of their mandatory service. Notably, they utilized the military's "buddy system," officially known as "동반입대" (dongbanipdae), which allows close friends or relatives to enlist together, undergo training side by side, and serve in the same unit.

This system, introduced in 2003 by the Military Manpower Administration and the Army, aims to help soldiers adapt to military life more comfortably, boost morale, and enhance combat readiness.

Trending

Meanwhile, in his letter, Jimin wrote,

"If there's anything else, after the sun changes. The conversations that Jungkook and I have before going to bed have changed a lot. As the days are getting closer to meet ARMY, we're talking about what we need to prepare for before we meet again, what we'll show in the future, and what kind of life we'll live in the future." (As translated by Naver Papago).

He continued:

"Actually, there's a feeling that it's a little scary. It's been quite a while since we performed together, and it's been a while since we devoted our time to perform and music, so I'm a bit scared. I don't change my mind that we will give you the best performance for all of you who have waited so far. I'll work hard to prepare."

Fans, collectively known as ARMY, were deeply moved by Jimin's message. Many took to social media and mentioned being glad to know that he and Jungkook were together during their enlistment. Fans highlighted that both BTS members could endure the hard military service as they had each other to rely on.

One fan wrote:

"I’m crying at the fact that Jimin and Jungkook have a conversation every single night before bed. I KNOW they’re both so excited to see us again, I'm so glad they have each other to share that love and excitement with. I'm so glad they have each other."

Expand Tweet

ARMYs mentioned on X how they found solace in Jimin's letters and updates, cherishing glimpses into their lives during their military period.

"I can’t express how much of a relief it is that they have each other. If Namjoon and Tae had each other I would feel a lot better. Not long more," a fan wrote.

"Will forever thank the universe these two enlisted together," another fan said.

"They’re looking forward to coming back as much as we do but for them they worry about what to do and show for us.. they’re always thinking about us, we don’t deserve them," another fan added.

Fans continue to show unwavering support online, eagerly awaiting the day BTS reunites on stage.

"It's a relief to know they can rely on each other. They both have someone to talk to about things others won't understand," a fan commented.

"U guys don’t understand how much jungkook and jimin enlisting together just keeps me sane. im glad the tannies didnt go alone at the end and went as two pairs and taejoon. it must be so tough, but im relieved by the thought of knowing they’re together and have eachother," another fan said.

"YOU KNOW I MIGHT JUST DIE ON THE DAY ALL OF THEM MEET TOGETHER AGAIN, MY LIFE'S PURPOSE WOULD VE FULFILLED," another fan wrote.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's solo endeavors

Expand Tweet

In March 2023, Jimin unveiled his debut solo album, FACE, a project that delved into themes of self-reflection and personal growth. The album's lead single, Like Crazy, became the most-streamed solo song by a K-pop artist on Melon that year.

Like Crazy also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first song by a K-pop solo act to top the list in the chart's history.

In July 2024, Jimin released his sophomore album, MUSE. This collection of seven tracks explored love, fantasy, and emotional freedom, showcasing a more playful and vibrant side of the artist. The lead single, WHO, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. charts.

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, released SEVEN (feat. Latto) on July 14, 2023. Interestingly, this track was originally penned for Justin Bieber, as revealed by HYBE CEO Scooter Braun.

The song's success was monumental, debuting at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 charts. He became the second K-pop solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 after Jimin, but the first to stay at No. 1 for seven straight weeks.

Following this, Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden, was dropped on November 3, 2023. The album featured 11 tracks, including the previously released SEVEN (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Yes or No, Hate You, Standing Next to You, and more. To promote Golden, Jungkook held a surprise concert on New York City's TSX stage at Times Square, performing several tracks from the album.

In September 2024, Jungkook offered fans a behind-the-scenes look into his solo journey with the documentary I AM STILL. The film chronicled an eight-month period leading up to the release of Golden, providing insights into his creative process and personal growth.

Expand Tweet

Currently, five BTS members—RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Suga—are fulfilling their mandatory military service, with plans for the band to reunite in 2025. Jin and j-hope were discharged from the military in June and October 2024, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback