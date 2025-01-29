“MAIN EVENT” — Fans react as BTS’ j-hope becomes the artist with most mentions and engagement in Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes' history

On January 23, 2025, BTS' j-hope graced the stage at Paris' La Défense Arena for Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. His opening act at the event led to an unprecedented surge in mentions and engagement. As of January 29, 2025, social media platforms were flooded with posts, tweets, and shares, celebrating his performance. The hashtag #jhope_at_GalaDesPiècesJaunes trended globally.

According to the X accounts, @boragurlie7 and @jhopetrends__, #JHOPE amassed over 6 million and over 20 million mentions across his other hashtags.

BTS' j-hope performed a medley of his hit tracks, including On The Street and a reimagined orchestral version of MIC Drop. The arena was lit up with purple lightsticks and the clips from the event went viral online under several hashtags like #jhope_at_GalaDesPiècesJaunes, #jhopeinparis, and more.

Many fans expressed disappointment over perceived oversights, noting that j-hope's name was allegedly absent from several official performer lists and event rundowns. This omission led to many discussions on social media platforms, with ARMYs voicing their concerns and advocating for him.

Meanwhile, one fan hailed him as the "MAIN EVENT" and wrote on X

In the aftermath of the event, discussions emerged about the BTS idol's performance, him allegedly getting snubbed at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025. This also contributed to his increased hashtag mentions, as fans expressed their views on social media:

"Jhope taking social distancing so serious," a fan wrote.

"Of Course King of K-POP," another fan wrote.

"That's Thee Jung Hoseok," another fan commented.

Others mentioned the #jhope_at_GalaDesPiècesJaunes and talked about his act and how his fans turned the event purple with their BTS ARMY lightsticks.

"I'm so proud of Hobi and thanks to all the fans who used the tag!!!" a fan remarked.

"JHOPE is the ACE. Ate that performance so bad. Orchestra left no crumbs. They enjoyed every beat. ARMY was so so loud. Fan chants & hearing you sing his masterpieces from your inner soul. It was perfect." another fan said.

"j-hope is MIC Drop!!!!! j-hope becomes the first BTS member to appear on France Television and let's not forget this is his first stage performance after 18 months of exemplary service to his country AND HE STILL NAILED IT! NOW THIS IS HISTORY!!!! #jhope_at_GalaDesPiècesJaunes" another fan added.

BTS' j-hope confirms his solo HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour 2025

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour 2025 is scheduled to commence with a three-night residency at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

Following the Seoul concerts, j-hope will take his performances to various major cities across Asia and North America. The tour includes multiple nights at iconic venues such as New York's Barclays Center and Chicago's Allstate Arena.

Notably, in April, j-hope is set to become the first BTS member to headline a stadium show solo when he performs at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, marking the first time a Korean soloist has booked the LA stadium.

Ticket sales for the HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour are structured to ensure fair access for all fans. The ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale began on January 22 at 3 pm local time, with the general on-sale opening the following day, January 23, at 3 pm local time via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also buy exclusive VIP Packages, including premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck party, and a post-show send-off package.

In addition to his tour preparations, on January 22, 2025, he attended Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2025 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. He unveiled a new song titled LV Bag in collaboration with American rapper Don Toliver.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, the track was created specifically for the fashion show and played during the runway finale.

