"This would be so very interesting to watch" — Internet react as BTS, Seventeen, TXT, and ENHYPEN approaches contract renewals with HYBE

On February 21, 2025, Pannchoa reported that BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), and ENHYPEN are approaching their respective contract renewals with HYBE. BTS renewed their contracts with HYBE in 2018 which concluded in 2024. However, in 2023 they had another renewal ahead of the members' military enlistment.

The duration of the contract was not publicly disclosed. This led to speculation that it might be a temporary extension, potentially up for renewal again in 2026 or 2027.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's contracts expired in 2022, after they debuted under Pledis Entertainment (a HYBE subsidiary) in 2015. All 13 members opted for an early renewal in 2021, extending their contracts by five years. Their contract is set to expire in 2026.

TXT debuted in 2019, and their contracts are anticipated to conclude in 2026. Additionally, Belift Lab's boy group ENHYPEN's contracts are expected to be renewed in 2027. The group debuted in 2020.

The prospect of these contract renewals ignited extensive discussions within the fan communities. Some hoped that their favorite groups would continue under HYBE's management.

"This would be so very interesting to watch. It can really be the turning point," one fan wrote on X.

Some fans suggested that for the artists' autonomy, these groups might benefit from pursuing independent paths outside of HYBE.

"BTS members should leave for solo activities and stay with hybe for group activities," a fan wrote.

"SEVENTEEN DON'T DO IT JACKIE!!!!!!!!" another fan wrote.

"I hope sunoo can sign his solo activities outside belift," another fan added.

A few fans speculated that all the groups would renew their contracts with HYBE.

"They are all signing again," a fan commented.

"Thank NJZ for giving them negotiation leverage," another fan stated.

"Hope they all stay in hybe, especially BTS, we armys cant live without bangpd," another fan remarked.

More about BTS and TXT's respective contract renewal status with BIGHIT MUSIC under HYBE Corporation

BTS debuted under BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) in 2013. Their initial contract renewal occurred in 2018, two years ahead of its expiration. This extended their partnership until 2024.

The 2023 contract renewal came when the members were enlisting for their mandatory military service. Jin enlisted in December 2022, followed by J-Hope in April 2023, Suga in September 2023, and RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in December 2023.

HYBE's official statement emphasized this commitment:

"We have completed the board of directors' resolution to renew the exclusive contracts of the seven members of BTS, artists under BigHit Music."

Meanwhile, CFO Lee Kyung-joon mentioned ongoing discussions with the Butter K-pop group about activities for 2026, following HYBE's 2024 third-quarter earnings report. This hinted a the group's uncertain future activities, raising concerns among fans.

The company further expressed anticipation of supporting the Butter group activities after 2025, once all members have completed their military duties.

In conjunction with the contract renewal, BIGHIT MUSIC (under HYBE) announced a donation of 1 billion won (approximately $697,496) to the Korean Committee for UNICEF. This contribution is part of the ongoing "Love Myself" campaign. The campaign began in November 2017 to support global efforts against violence toward children and teens.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's (TXT) initial seven-year contract with BIGHIT MUSIC is set to conclude in 2026. Some fans expressed their wish for the band members to pursue solo activities outside HYBE.

Currently, TXT is set to embark on their TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : PROMISE on March 7, 2025. The concert will kick off at Incheon's Inspire Arena.

In other news, BTS' RM and V will be officially discharged from the South Korean military on June 10, 2025. Following them, Jimin and Jungkook will return on June 11, 2025. Suga will be discharged on June 21, 2025.

