“GONNA BE THE BIGGEST IDOL GROUP REUNION EVER” — Internet reacts to BTS’ 2026 world tour mention in Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’ season 2

The recent mention of BTS' anticipated 2026 world tour in Netflix's The Recruit season 2 ignited a frenzy among fans. In an episode, Jang Kyun (played by Teo Yoo) tells his NIS boss that an individual has asked for $50,000 and VIP Package to BTS' reunion world tour.

Netflix's espionage thriller, The Recruit, returned with its second installment on January 30, 2025. The series continues to follow the journey of Owen Hendricks, portrayed by Noah Centineo, a fledgling CIA lawyer thrust into the world of international recon.

As of January 2025, BTS members are fulfilling their ongoing mandatory military duties, a requirement for all able-bodied South Korean males. The group's eldest members, Jin and j-hope were discharged from the military in June and October 2024. The remaining members—RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—will return in June 2025, with plans for the group to reconvene upon completing their duties.

The mention of the K-pop group's 2026 world tour in The Recruit season 2 further amplified fan excitement. On social media platforms, many netizens expressed their anticipation for what is being hailed as a monumental event in the music industry.

One fan wrote on X:

"The whole South Korea anticipates the BTS Reunion. IT’S GONNA BE THE BIGGEST IDOL GROUP REUNION EVER."

Fans discussed how getting those world tour tickets would be difficult as everyone worldwide has been waiting for the K-pop group's return and tour announcement.

"Good luck getting those tickets," a fan wrote.

"We are so cooked for their reunion tour guys. The fact they’re mentioning how badly ppl want VIP tickets in a KDRAMA??? It’s over for us," another fan wrote.

"The 50k is easy peasy but the vip package damn it will be a bloodbath for sure," another fan added.

Others equally underscored the significance of the K-pop group's anticipated reunion world tour that it's also mentioned in a Hollywood Netflix series.

"Dont know the drama, but I guess everyone understands the anticipation for BTS reunion and can imagine how hard it is to secure anything," a fan commented.

"Random BTS mentions written into drama plot lines is so funny to me," another fan remarked.

"Now their reunion tour being talked in dramas..we are cooked," another fan added.

BTS' anticipated 2026 world tour amidst contract renewal speculations

In September 2023, HYBE, BTS' management company, announced that all members had renewed their exclusive contracts. On September 20, 2023, France 24 News reported that HYBE stated :

"Our company has completed the Board of Directors' resolution to renew the exclusive contracts of seven BTS members."

This renewal, following their previous extension in 2018, which was set to expire in 2024, reassured fans of the group's commitment to future activities.

Despite the official announcements, speculations arose in late 2024 regarding the certainty of BTS' contract renewals. On November 5, 2024, discussions emerged online questioning the status of the renewals, especially after HYBE's statement referencing "If BTS returns as a full group," which some interpreted as ambiguous.

HYBE CFO, Lee Kyung-joon stated:

"Also, you asked what our sales share would be if BTS were to be active as a full group, but we are still discussing with the members about activities for 2026, so no projections have been made right now."

However, these uncertainties regarding the K-pop group's return further raised uncertainties among fans when Lee Kyung-joon added "if they come back as a full group," it might not "increase" company sales. He said:

"Of course, if they come back as a full group, there will be significant sales, but at the same time, we expect that the proportion of sales will not increase as much as in the past because it will be accompanied by the growth of new businesses by our other artists."

Filmfare reported in December 2024 that Lee Hwa-jung, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, predicted that the Butter group might release a new album in 2025, coinciding with their return from military service, followed by a world tour in 2026.

Lee Hwa-jung added that the group's activities would significantly boost HYBE's sales.

The Recruit is streaming globally on Netflix.

