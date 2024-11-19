On November 19, 2024, Sports Chosun reported that BTS' full group comeback might save HYBE from its ongoing conflicts with former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin, and NewJeans. On November 16 and 17, BTS' Jin held a Happy Special Stage fan showcase event at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul. The Running Wild singer-songwriter released his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15.

During his fan event, Jin stated that if their fans would wait for a little while then the group would return with more content. Fans were thrilled to see the idol hint at the group's comeback following the military discharge of the rest of the band members.

"We felt tremendous happiness while living. We thought this happiness was the end, but there was another happiness waiting for us beyond it. I think that if you wait, happiness will come to you again."

For the unversed, BTS' Namjoon, Jungkook, Taehyung, and Suga have been serving their mandatory military enlistment in the Republic of Korea Army since 2023. They will return in June 2025 and are expected to resume group activities. However, Sports Chosun reported that HYBE stated that the band's comeback and contractual terms have yet to be discussed with each member.

Meanwhile, HYBE's ongoing feud with Min Hee-jin has continued since April 2024. NewJeans, ADOR's only idol group, demanded the label reappoint Min Hee-jin as ADOR's CEO by the end of November 2024, or they would terminate their contract.

However, netizens took to the Korean online forum, Instiz, and criticized HYBE for allegedly trying to use the Dynamite boy band as its "shield" from the ongoing controversies. One fan wrote on X:

"Hybe using their artists as shields once again no shame at all in that company"

Fans stated that HYBE should avoid "deflecting controversies" and solve the ongoing conflicts sooner instead of allegedly using its artists as shields.

"Deflecting controversies through a comeback is definitely not a solution...hybe seriously needs to get their PR team checked..good luck with the cb tho.." one fan wrote.

"Soooo, HYBE is using BTS as a shield. Didn't Jungkook said 'don't use artists as a shield?'" another fan said.

"All they have to do is let NewJeans and Min Heejin go they don’t want them anyway but they continue this petty fight," one other fan added.

Others called HYBE "toxic" and claimed that the company was "running away from problems."

"Yeah they'll have their cash cow back whom they'll milk it till eternity. It's all money in the end. Artists doesn't matter." one fan commented.

"Typical Hybe running away from problems," another fan said.

"Hybe is the most toxic company i ever seen how can they even say these words just like that they are using bts to hide their mistake," one other fan added.

BTS may return in 2026 with full group activities

On November 6, 2024, My Daily reported that Lee Kyung-joon, HYBE CFO, stated that the company was discussing the BTS' full comeback in 2026. However, the CFO added that the company isn't solely dependent on the band as other idol groups have been growing exponentially.

"We are currently discussing a full group activity in 2026 with the members. BTS' return is expected to bring in a lot of sales, but as new businesses and other artists grow together, BTS'asales dependence will not be as high as before."

Meanwhile, the band's five members are currently enlisted with only Jin and j-hope being discharged in June and October 2024, respectively. Jin released his debut solo album and has been busy promoting it and filming several reality shows like RUN JIN, Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, tvN's upcoming show Handsome Guys, and more.

In other news, despite being in the military, Namjoon released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024. Jimin dropped his second album, MUSE, in July while Taehyung released his solo single FRI(END)S in March 2024. Jungkook's documentary film, I AM STILL, was released across global theaters in September 2024.

