HYBE witnesses a 52 week high in stocks with anticipation of BTS' reunion as a full group following military discharge

HYBE LABELS, home to K-pop sensation BTS, has witnessed a surge in stock price in anticipation of the group's comeback, marking a 52-week high streak. On February 12, 2025, the Korea Exchange recorded the stock price of the South Korean entertainment conglomerate at 250K KRW, seeing a 1.83 percent increase in comparison with the previous day.

During the day, it rose up to 255K KRW, which recorded the 52-week high streak. Notably, the stock price was approximately around 190K KRW by the end of 2024. However, it has showcased a significant increase which is about 30 percent, since the beginning of 2025.

Industry experts and investment researchers have reportedly hinted at the reason behind the stock price rise to be BTS’ comeback as a group following their mandatory military conscription. Heungkuk Securities researcher Kim Ji-hyun shared his opinion on the Dynamite singers’ comeback. He said:

"It is necessary to pay attention to BTS's communication about their 2025 annual activity plan in this earnings announcement."

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump's policies regarding tariffs has reportedly raised potential concerns among investors. However, the entertainment sector might remain seemingly uninfluenced by the tariffs. Moreover, the ban on K-pop activities in China reportedly shows the potential to be lifted. All these factors may play a significant role in investment in the entertainment sector.

Hangkeuk Securities weighs in on BTS’ j-hope's solo world tour and other member's military discharge

BTS rapper j-hope, who was discharged from his military duties in October 2024, is set for his first solo tour titled HOPE ON THE STAGE in American and Asian cities. The ARSON singer will kickstart the tour with the first three shows in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, 2025, at the KSPO Dome. He will then move on to hold twelve shows in American cities and eighteen shows in Asia.

Heungkuk Securities researcher Kim Ji-hyun talked about j-hope's tour and the other BTS members' military discharge:

"J-Hope’s solo global tour is scheduled for the first half of the year, and with Jimin and Jungkook being discharged from their military service in June, all of BTS will be serving their military duties. Expectations for the full group to continue.”

HOPE ON THE STAGE shows in America

March 13 and 14, 2025, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

March 17 and 18, 2025, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

March 22 and 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

March 26 and 27, 2025, at Allstate Center in San Antonio, Texas.

March 31 and April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California

HOPE ON THE STAGE shows in Asia

April 12 and 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila Philippines.

April 19 and 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

April 26 and 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

May 3 and 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia

May 10 and 11, 2025, at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

May 17 and 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena in Macau.

April 24 and 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) in Taipei, Taiwan.

May 31 and June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

BTS leader RM and vocalist V enlisted in the military on December 12, 2024, and are expected to be discharged on June 10, 2025, according to Sports Today. Meanwhile, Jungkook and Jimin joined the army on December 12, 2024, and are anticipated to be relieved from their duties on June 11, 2025, as per the reports.

Furthermore, Suga enlisted on October 22, 2024, and is currently serving as a social service worker. He will reportedly be the last member of the K-pop group to be discharged on June 22, 2025.

In other news, Jin, the eldest member of BTS, was discharged in June 2024. He dropped his first solo album Happy in November 2024.

