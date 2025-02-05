“What’s wrong with Dani singing a song”- Netizens defend NewJeans’ Danielle following BTS’ My Universe cover backlash amidst ongoing HYBE feud

NewJeans’ Danielle was hit by backlash for covering BTS and Coldplay's collaboration song My Universe amidst the ongoing lawsuit with HYBE LABELS. On February 3, Danielle started a live-streaming session at her studio alongside her sister Olivia Marsh on Instagram. One of the clips that gained attention was when she sang a part of My Universe.

A netizen criticized her for covering the BTS song on an online community platform, and the post received over 100K engagements. Some agreed with the netizen, as NewJeans is currently in a legal case with their agency ADOR and its parent label HYBE, which is home to BTS.

As the post was shared on platforms like Pann Nate and X, fans and other netizens defended Danielle, as she only sang an excerpt from the song. Furthermore, they highlighted that the legal dispute is between the girl group and HYBE and not BTS.

"What's wrong with Dani singing a song??," a fan said.

Netizen defends Danielle following BTS' My Universe cover (Image Via X/@sancochogurl)

"Dani can sing whatever she wants. She loves BTS, all the girls do. It's only armys that think newjeans is in a lawsuit against BTS that find a problem with her vibing to a fr*aking song," a netizen commented.

"It automatically played because she was listening to a Coldplay song. If she skipped the song in the middle, then you would've made a fuss about it too, you ahjussi," a netizen on pann choa said.

Some BTS fans also showcased their support for Danielle.

"I'm an ARMY and I didn't think anything of it??? Who cares if Danielle is listening to a Bangtan song? It's not like NewJeans were fighting with Bangtan," a fan said.

"I'm an ARMY and who cares?ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ Is she in a lawsuit with Bangtan? Am I the only one who can f*cking tell whose idol OP is a fan of?ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ," a user stated.

"She's in a lawsuit with HYBE, not with Bangtan. You're overreacting and making a big fuss," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some netizens continued to criticize the Super Shy singer on X.

"She wants some crumbs from armys!! girl leave bts alone," a netizen wrote.

"I dont hate newjeans and i'm not hyb3 stan but it's funny tbh. it's clear that knetz are biased. they badmouthing hyb3's artists everytime just bcs they're hyb3 artists but when nj did this they immediately defend them," a user added.

"Riding on bts coattails and try to stay relevant," another netizen wrote.

NewJeans parents start a new Instagram page to share their stance on the legal feud with HYBE

On January 30, 2025, parents of NewJeans’ members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein started a new Instagram page named @jeanz_pr. According to the post shared on the same day, the parents of the girl group members created a new page to share their statement on the ongoing legal battle with HYBE.

The parents accused certain Korean media agencies of publishing distorted facts and news regarding the Hype Boy singers. Furthermore, they alleged that HYBE LABEL and ADOR had been circulating mass news without checking facts and waiting for a response from the members. They stated that the social media page became a necessity to share the stance of the members without any factual errors.

Notably, NewJeans parted ways with ADOR through a press conference on November 28, 2024, announcing the termination of their exclusive contract with the agency. On December 3, 2024, ADOR announced that they had filed an injunction at a Seoul court to confirm the validity of their exclusive contract with the girl group.

On the other hand, K-pop boy group members RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are serving in the military and are anticipated to be discharged in 2025. While Jin dropped his first solo album, Happy, in November 2024, and continues to air his solo show, Run Jin, on YouTube. BTS’ rapper j-hope is set to go on a solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE on February 28, 2025, with the first show in Seoul.

