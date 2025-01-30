NewJeans' parents launched an Instagram account representing the girl group amidst HYBE dispute

On January 30, 2025, NewJeans parents launched an Instagram account with the username @jeanz-pr. They announced their stance amidst the HYBE dispute through a post shared on the profile. The picture featured the date '25.01.31.' accompanied by a lengthy caption. They mentioned that they created a temporary handle to convey their opinion in the dispute with the HYBE.

NewJeans' parents mentioned that since they had no official platform to communicate their position, they made multiple efforts to relay information through different media. In order to disseminate the information and facts, they participated in direct interviews with various media outlets. They provided information to the journalists and reporters with whom they were connected.

NewJeans' parents reportedly claimed that HYBE and ADOR were distributing fabricated statements about the girl group

The quintet's parents mentioned that they were grateful that only a handful of media outlets published their original statements. They even tried to distribute the statements through the agencies. However, the headlines and titles they shared were misleading and written in an inaccurate tone. Hence, it was challenging for them to convey their original message.

Subsequently, they revealed that HYBE and ADOR have allegedly only occupied disseminating the articles and information that would reflect and highlight their position. They added, as translated by X user @YTMusic:

"While the members' statements have only been published in a handful of articles unless they were distorted or placed within a negative narrative, HYBE and ADOR have been mass-distributing hundreds of articles daily, including those from pro-company media, without undergoing the standard journalistic fact-checking or right-to-reply processes. These articles often spread false information or only reflect HYBE and ADOR's position."

They went on reportedly accusing ADOR and Hybe of distributing fabricated claims and rumors to multiple reporters to disseminate false narratives about NewJeans. It was the primary reason the parents decided to create an official Instagram account.

Furthermore, the parents went on to state that there was a dire need to correct inaccuracies and provide accurate facts. They added, as translated by X user @jeanz_pr:

"We understand that some may be excused from this prolonged dispute, and we sincerely apologize for that. However, the content shared through this account will mainly cover matters that the members themselves find difficult to address. As their only current representatives, we are in urgent need of a channel to correct misinformation and provide accurate facts. We ask for your understanding."

In recent news, ADOR filed an injunction to prevent NewJeans from independently signing advertising contracts during their contract dispute with Seoul Central District Court.

