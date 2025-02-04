"Absolutely breath-taking face card"- Fans react to BTS' V's blonde hair look in the photobook 'Rêvé'

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is all over social media as fans shared pictures from his latest photobook, Rêvé, released on February 3, 2025, on Weverse Shop Global. V made his photobook comeback with the book, titled Rêvé, which showcases his time of freedom spent in the city of romance, Paris.

Recently, several images of postcards were shared by fans on social media, who have already received their Rêvé packages. The photos exuded a vintage atmosphere where V is seen posing in front of scenic views from the Parisian balcony. His blonde hair grabbed the attention of fans, and they could not hold back their excitement looking at his hair.

While the BTS member has been serving in the military since December 2023, it is assumed that the photos were captured before his enlistment. Many fans also noticed the changes in his appearance from before and after his enlistment. They took to X to share their reactions and complimented the BTS vocalist's stunning visuals.

"So come back on this app after a few days only to be hit by this absolutely breath-taking face card," a fan said.

"Seeing this and remembering that he doesnt even look like that anymore is making me go crazier," a fan added.

"Taehyung with golden blonde hair wearing red is a combo I am never mentally prepared for," a user stated.

BTS fans were mesmerized by Kim Taehyung's visuals.

"A resplendent ode to the beauty and complexity of youth encapsulated in a fleeting moment!," a fan mentioned.

"There's a reason why Taehyung is often chosen as one of the most sophisticated and stylish male celebrities," a netizen commented.

"and this is why blonde tae will always be superior," a user stated.

Fans further praised the pictures and the appearance of the photo book while waiting for their photo book.

"Wooow it looks so pretty , pics are so beautiful, it looks like it shud be on museum Wall , decorated nicely in order!!!! Tae I Love you smmm!!!," a fan wrote.

"I feel I will be MIA from the family and the world when this gorgeous photo collection arrives, for a week at least," a user reacted.

"Wow rêvé photobook is so thick and beautiful every picture is better than the other, taehyung looks unreal," a netizen stated.

More about BTS’ V's second photo book, Rêvé, and solo music

BTS’ V's Rêvé, a photo book featuring several photo cards and other merchandise, will be released on February 3, 2025, on Weverse Shop Global. Notably, Rêvé is the second photo book V has ever released, which is different from his first book, named TYPE 1. Rêvé's package is distinct from his previous book, as its cover box and the design illustrate a vintage style.

It includes 113 pages of postcards, one sleeve-size cut-out card, one postcard-size cut-out card, magnets, and one label keyring. This merchandise is inspired by the French local spirit, which has become a part of V's memories he wished to share with the fans. The photo book will be available on Weverse Shop US on March 6, 2025, and on Weverse Shop Japan & UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN on February 19, 2025.

In other news, BTS’ V released a collaboration song with Park Hyo-shin, titled Winter Ahead, on November 29, 2025. This was followed by the release of his song White Christmas in collaboration with the late American singer, Bing Crosby, on December 6, 2025.

