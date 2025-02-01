"This level of unprofessionalism is crazy"— Fans react as Italian radio jockeys allegedly mocks & cusses BTS' Jin on air

BTS’ Jin was allegedly mocked on the Italian radio show ‘Lo Zoo di 105,’ a broadcast program on Radio 105. Several clips from a recent episode of Lo Zoo di 105 garnered attention among Italian fans after the radio show host Marco Mazzoli allegedly made insulting remarks about Jin and his latest solo song, Running Wild.

Mazzoli was joined by his fellow hosts Fabio Alisei, Paolo Noise, and others. He was reportedly seen asking to turn the song off repeatedly. As per the Italian fanbases of BTS on X, he said,

“Turn off this headache, who the f*ck is this, who the f*ck cares, turn this sh*t off.” (translated by Google.)

Fans have heavily criticized the show hosts for allegedly making slandering remarks about Jin and his song. They took to X, tagging the official pages of BTS and HYBE to bring this to their attention.

"This level of unprofessionalism is crazy," a fan said.

"This is incredibly pathetic behavior @Radio105, we demand an official apology for the blatant disrespect toward Jin and BTS. Dismissing an artist’s work so rudely is unacceptable and unprofessional," a fan added.

"Imagine @Radio105 DJ's disrespecting a humble, kind and talented man as Jin whom brings hope to millions of people worldwide and the man whom was chosen to sing such an uplifting song as Running Wild," a user stated.

Fans further criticized the RJ's way of expressing his dislike for music and the artist as they allegedly mocked the BTS vocalist using degrading language.

"@Radio105 this is what people have to listen when they turn on the radio? Why are they playing a song they don’t like? To mock it? To insult the artist and his fans? This is what this radio show it’s all about?" a netizen reacted.

"Radio 105, This Italian radio station gratuitously insulted Jin's song on the air... if you don't like a song, don't play it on the radio... it makes a better impression... insults are no longer funny," a fan reacted.

"@Radio105 Speaking in a degrading and rude way about an artist because you don't like their music is the most ridiculous and rude behavior for a person who works precisely by playing artists' music," a user wrote.

Italian BTS ARMY also expressed their disappointment in the radio show.

"Wow, this is absolutely disgusting! What a terrible thing to say on the air!!!! No way in hell this station would get a second chance with me. Even if they had said this about an artist I didn't like, its still rude, disrespectful and so WRONG!!!," a fan added.

"as an italian, i’m disgusted by this behavior and won’t stay silent," a user commented.

"i hope advertisers/ sponsors stop supporting this scum. they chose to play the song & they also chose to talk trash about it & the artist/ group. they just want attention but they need to be called out, reported and hopefully deplatformed," a fan stated.

Notably, Lo Zoo di 105 is a radio show based on the premise of impersonating celebrities and popular characters, making prank calls, and more.

Lo Zoo di 105 host Fabio Alisei responds to backlash following alleged remarks about BTS’ Jin

A fan translated transcript of the radio show's hosts' conversation (Image via X/@7dimpleblossom)

Lo Zoo di 105 host Fabio Alisei addressed the backlash the show and the RJs received following their comments on BTS’ Jin's song Running Wild. On January 31, 2025, Fabio Alisei took to his Instagram story to explain his stance, stating that he is allowed to say how he feels about a music record on the radio show.

Furthermore, Alisei added that he was not the one talking about the song, but he would take a stand against the BTS fans who were criticizing him. He stated that he had made similar comments about American singer Prince, rock band The Rolling Stones, and many other musicians and their work. According to a translation by X user @7dimpleblossom, he said,

“We said it about everyone! I claim the freedom to say, "I don't like this record; it's sh*t." This doesn't mean that the career of that certain artist is sh*t; maybe there are many people that appreciate them; maybe they're even musically prepared, on the lyrics… But I claim the freedom in a broadcasting show to say whatever the f*ck I think about something.”

Moreover, he allegedly addressed the BTS fans as sick people who need medical treatment. He said,

“Beyond the fact that I didn't say anything, but today I WILL, today I'll take a stand against the BTS-O (it's a play on words: tso is an acronym meaning "trattamento sanitario obbligatorio, which means compulsory health treatment, so they played with the word bts and tso), the little fairies that should seek help because this attachment to their idols is MORBID.”

Notably, Fabio Alisei's Instagram story was reposted by Lo Zoo di 105’s official Instagram page. This has fueled further criticism, and ARMYs have urged BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE LABELS to take legal action against the hosts and the radio channel.

