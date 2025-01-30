“He knows his power and demand”- Fans react as BTS’ j-hope likes a post about his 2025 world tour’s Seoul show tickets sell out record post

BTS’ j-hope liked a news post about the HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert selling out within an hour. On January 10, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced j-hope's first-ever solo world tour titled, ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’. The world tour will take place in American and Asian cities.

The world tour will kickstart in Seoul with three shows to be held at the KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. On January 14, 2025, the presale of the tickets for the tour commenced, and the Seoul leg of the tour swiftly sold out within one hour.

The news started circulating online, and a leading travel community page on Instagram shared the news. Recently, fans noticed J-Hope's Instagram activities and were surprised to learn that he had liked the aforementioned post. They expressed their happiness as j-hope had been receiving love from fans who wish to see him perform live. Some reactions are as follows.

“He knows his power and demand," a fan said

"sold out king," a fan wrote.

"AS HE SHOULD BE SJHSUSHSHSH SO PROUD OF MY HOBA BOBA," a user stated.

BTS fans were surprised to learn j-hope was active on Instagram interacting with several posts.

"I should be more active on Instagram tannies might come across to my my account There's NO HOPE, here in X," a netizen commented.

"I was on Instagram yesterday and he has been liking A LOT of posts! He's very active on IG now," a user added.

"At the end of the day seeing how they know how loved they are means everything to me," another fan commented.

BTS’ j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour’ The North American leg sold out within one hour

BTS’ j-hope is set to hold ten shows in five American cities, two each through his solo world tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE.’ On January 22, 2025, the membership presale for the North American show tickets started, and within a few minutes, all the shows were confirmed to be sold out.

Fans who had registered for the official membership presale were allowed to purchase tickets with up to four tickets per user. The North American leg completely sold out even before the general on sale began on January 23, 2025.

HOPE ON THE STAGE United States show dates:

March 13 and 14, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

March 17 and 18, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

March 22 and 23, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico, at Palacio de los Deportes

March 26 and 27, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

March 31 and April 1, 2025, in Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

April 4 and 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, at BMO Stadium

Besides, the BTS rapper will hold shows in Asian cities like Manila, Saitama, Bangkok, Osaka, Taipei, Macau, Singapore, and Jakarta.

In other news, BTS’ j-hope dropped his solo comeback album, Jack In The Box, on July 15, 2022, and released the documentary OST album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 on March 29, 2023. Following his discharge from the military, J-Hope was seen attending several fashion showcase events and also performed at the 2025 Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes concert in France on January 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, j-hope will hold his first solo concert in Seoul on February 28, 2025, at the KSPO Dome.

