"They're both scaredy-cats"— Run Jin creators reveal the hilarious reason behind Zombie & Elite Soldier concept of the episode feat. BTS' j-hope

BTS’ Jin's solo variety show creators Roh Song-hui and Yoo Jeong-min opened up about the Run Jin episode featuring his fellow group member j-hope. On February 10, 2025, Weverse Magazine released an interview with HYBE Media Studio’s Original Content Planning Team head Ryu Song-hui, and writer Yoo Jeong-min, where they shared their experience working with the BTS vocalist.

On December 24, Run Jin episode 15, titled ‘You've been Kidnapped,’ starring j-hope, was unveiled on the YouTube channel BANGTAN TV. Writer Yoo Jeong-min shared how Jin's idea of kidnapping j-hope came to life. They said,

“Since it’s common knowledge that j-hope is very much a type J [personality type that prefers to plan things out], it must’ve caught him off guard to be part of something he hadn’t planned. Jin really wanted to surprise him, so even his closest staff members kept the details under wraps.”

They further added why they chose to bring back the iconic Zombie concept, which was previously shown in Run BTS episode 24 titled ‘BTS VS Zombies,’ released on October 24, 2025. They also shared they added a military touch as j-hope was just discharged from his duties a day before.

“Jin said, “He just got out [of the army] yesterday, but let’s take him right back—if you go, I’ll go.” As for the crew, we designed things around the fact that they’re both scaredy-cats.”- they said.

More about BTS j-hope and Jin's chemistry on ‘Run Jin’ by the creators of the variety show

BTS vocalist Jin started filming his solo variety show Run Jin five days after his military discharge on June 12, 2024. He has hosted several celebrities on the show, one of whom was his fellow bandmate j-hope. The Moon singer had hinted that he would feature j-hope on his show by kidnapping him right after his military discharge on October 17, 2024.

However, the plan was delayed just by a day when the Run Jin team decided to surprise the Arson singer at the HYBE headquarters in Seoul. Regarding the prank played by Jin, Content Planning Team head Ryu Song-hui stated,

“Jin clearly loves pranking j-hope, but instead of doing what Jin wanted exactly, we planned it out so it would be a prank on him, too. (laughs) The main goal behind ‘It’s Me, Zombie' was to show the two working together. As seen in the show, Jin originally wanted to do drill training, and shooting guns felt similar enough. They were also both given the title of “elite soldier,” but that had never been captured on camera, so it was a chance to show that.”

They further added,

“We went back and forth with the writers and ended up incorporating elements of zombie and thriller movies to make it fun for viewers. Since this was the day after j-hope’s discharge, we wanted to give him something, so we framed the ending as it all having been so they could have a party with the zombies.”

As of February 4, 2025, Jin has released 20 episodes of Run Jin on the official channels of the group's YouTube and Weverse. He has hosted multiple K-pop idols and TV personalities, including TXT's Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Ji Seok-jin, Lee Yi-kyung, Jonathan, and many more.

Meanwhile, episode 21, titled 'Variety Show Extravaganza 2,' featuring comedian Shin Bong-sun, Heo Kyung-hwan, Lee Yong-jin, and BTOB’s Eunkwang, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

