“Looking for next BTS?” — Fans criticize HYBE’s Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk’s new global boy group project announcement

On February 21, 2025, BTS made headlines online after OSEN reported that HYBE is set to launch its next boy group in the United States. This group would be under the supervision of Bang Si-hyuk, Scooter Braun, and Grammy-winning producer Ryan Tedder.

Forbes reported that the initiative involves a global talent search across 16 cities, including Seoul, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and New York City. Selected trainees will undergo an intensive training program in Los Angeles, combining HYBE's renowned artist development system.

However, HYBE's recent announcement of a new global boy group project faced backlash from fans. This is because the project aims to blend K-pop's idol training model with Western music production—something which was executed successfully to debut the multiracial global K-pop girl group KATSEYE.

Moreover, K-pop fans criticised HYBE Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, for allegedly trying to replicate BTS. One fan wrote on X:

"Looking for next BTS???"

Several netizens stressed that there is no "formula" for the Dynamite group's success that could be replicated to debut more boy groups to ensure complete success.

"He so badly wants to prove he’s the reason for bts’ success & that there is some formula to it that only he knows. It’s why he’s so obsessed with this ‘next bts’ projects," a fan wrote.

"He's trying to recreate bts success with his "formula" so he won't be dependent on bts. it's getting kind of obvious," another fan wrote.

"It makes me laugh how bangpd walks around claiming and acting like he's the reason for BTS's success. Like yes he gave them a chance but the members are what made BTS what it is. They're the reason for how big BTS is today," another fan added.

Others highlighted that HYBE has been debuting several K-pop groups and should focus on the existing ones with proper promotion and more.

"FOCUS ON YOUR GROUPS UNDER YOU FIRST. YOU DIDNT EVEN PROMOTE FROMIS9 ( A TALENTED GROUP ) THAT LED TO THEM LEAVING. WE LOST GFRIEND NUEST LETS NOT ADD YET NEW GROUP THAT U CANT EVEN HANDLE WELL. THIS IS NOT CLOTHES THAT U CAN ADD AND THROW THE OLD ONES BECAUSE THEYRE NOT USED," a fan stated.

"I really hope bts come back and realize the kind of people bangpd has allowed to flock hybe. this should be enough to make them want to leave the label, and that should trigger a chain reaction among the other groups," another fan added.

"Is it just me or hybe should really put a pause on launching groups and focus on their current groups for the mean time??? Like it’s getting crowded there y’all," another fan wrote.

HYBE aims to implement K-pop methodology in United States after BTS & KATSEYE's success

On February 21, 2025, OSEN reported that HYBE founder & Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, stated how the conglomerate had "proven" with KATSEYE that the "K-pop methodology" could be successful in the US.

“HYBE MUSIC GROUP artists have consistently achieved global success by topping major charts year after year. In particular, with KATSEYE, we have proven that K-pop methodology can succeed in the US mainstream market. Collaborating with Ryan Tedder to launch a new boy group is another step forward in continuing our legacy in the music industry.”

HYBE and Geffen Records' first global K-pop group, KATSEYE, entered the Billboard Global 200 chart at No. 119 with their debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), in August 2024.

Additionally, the EP's title track, Touch, gained over 100 million streams on Spotify within 82 days of its release.

Following this, Grammy-winning producer & songwriter Ryan Tedder expressed his excitement for the upcoming global project. He said,

“We are thrilled to be part of such an exciting new project. We are committed to creating the most fan-centric group in existence with

Namjoon, SUGA, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook will be officially discharged from their military duties in June 2025.

