"Such a great artist" — Fans react to BTS' SUGA extending his record as the only K-soloist to have 26 solo songs surpassing 50M Spotify streams apiece

On January 31, 2025, Min Yoongi, known globally as SUGA of BTS and by his solo moniker Agust D, extended his record as the only Korean soloist with 27 solo songs each surpassing 50 million streams on Spotify.

The Grammy-nominated musician's journey as a solo artist has been marked by a series of groundbreaking accomplishments. In January 2022, he became the first Korean soloist to have 10 songs exceed 50 million streams on Spotify, a feat highlighted by tracks like Daechwita, eight (feat. & prod. SUGA) by IU, and Blueberry Eyes (feat. SUGA of BTS) by MAX.

The latest additions to this list are the tracks Dear my friend (feat. Kim Jong Wan of NELL) and Agust D, which surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify.

Here are the 26 tracks:

Haegeum

Daechwita

People Pt.2 (feat. IU)

People

so far away (Feat. SURAN)

Burn It (feat. MAX)

Moonlight

give it to me

AMYGDALA

28 (feat. NiiHWA)

Strange (feat. RM)

D-Day

Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, WOOSUNG of The Rose)

Interlude : Dawn

Life Goes On

HUH?! (feat. j-hope)

Tony Montana (Feat. Yankie)

SDL

Dear my friend (feat. Kim Jong Wan of NELL)

Agust D

eight

That That

Blueberry Eyes

Girl Of My Dreams

SUGA's Interlude

Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)

By August 2023, the BTS idol surpassed 3 billion cumulative streams on Spotify, becoming the most streamed Korean solo artist on the platform. His solo discography includes works under Agust D and contributions to BTS albums.

The BTS ARMY took to social media platforms to celebrate the Daechwita rapper-songwriter's latest achievement. Fans expressed their pride and admiration, with many highlighting the depth and versatility of his music.

The hashtag #Yoongi50MillionKing trended worldwide, reflecting the global fanbase's enthusiasm and collective pride in his accomplishments. One fan tweeted,

"Dear my friend. Always makes me cry. Such a great artist, songwriter and producer."

Fans praised the songs Dear my friend and Agust D, and lauded SUGA's "entire discography of incredible music."

"One of the most beautiful songs ever," a fan wrote.

"Celebrating the wonderful achievements of Min Yoongi by streaming his entire discography of incredible music," another fan said.

"Every song is meaningful & precious … thank you Min Yoongi for your amazing music," another fan added.

Some fans claimed that they contributed around 27 million streams to the songs.

"TOP K-SOLOIST KING BEHAVIOR," a fan wrote.

"These 2 songs are amazing, I listen to them frequently, need to be above 100 mln streams," another fan commented.

"I have streamed 27 million of them," another fan added.

BTS' SUGA's D-DAY solo world tour: A record-breaking triumph

In 2023, Min Yoongi, aka SUGA of BTS, embarked on his inaugural solo world tour titled D-DAY. The tour commenced on April 26, 2023, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and concluded on August 6, 2023, at Seoul's KSPO Dome.

Spanning 28 shows across North America and Asia, the tour was strategically planned to reach a diverse global audience.

The tour garnered a staggering total revenue of $57.2 million, with 320,233 tickets sold across all shows. In North America alone, the BTS rapper performed 11 shows, attracting 148,993 attendees and generating $32.5 million. The Asian leg comprised 17 shows, drawing 171,240 fans and earning $24.7 million.

Notably, the tour's average ticket price was approximately $178.70. The Oakland Arena shows in the United States were particularly successful, amassing $5.95 million from two sold-out performances with 27,149 attendees.

SUGA's D-DAY world tour set a new precedent as the highest-grossing concert tour by a Korean solo artist in history.

In other news, SUGA enlisted in the alternative military service—due to his injured shoulder—on September 22, 2023. After completing 21 months of mandatory service, he will be officially discharged from his duties in June 2025.

