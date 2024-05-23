BTS' Suga releases the official poster of "Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' THE ORIGINAL" putting emphasis on his '7' tattoo

On May 22, 2024, HYBE Labels released the most recent official poster for BTS Suga's upcoming picture book set Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' THE ORIGINAL. Min Yoongi, who is globally known as Suga, went on his solo world tour in 2023 and the latest photo book set consists of moments, behind-the-scenes, and more. However, fans went gaga over his new poster especially for it to emphasize his "7" tattoo.

During his final tour stop in Seoul last year, the rapper-songwriter of the hit song Life Goes On unveiled his BTS friendship tattoo. During their FESTA dinner on June 14, 2022, the K-pop sensation declared that they planned to get matching tattoos. The Haegeum rapper shocked the crowd by pulling off his shirt on stage and showing his tattoo after more than a year of fans pleading with him to do so.

The tattoo takes center stage on the latest poster of Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' THE ORIGINAL, which has a dark and light undertone to match with the color concept of D-DAY's original album design.

Suga's latest poster gives an ode to his relationship with the BTS members

All the members of BTS have got "7" tattooed as a sign of their unity and friendship.

During a Weverse live session in 2022, Suga discussed his tattoo and said—

"Yes I got the tattoo but I won't let you know where it is, you should find it yourself. I really had no thought of getting a tattoo for my whole life but got it since the members got one." (as translated by Google Audio Translate)

On the last day of his D-DAY world tour concert in Seoul on August 6, 2023, BTS' Suga finally showed off his "7" tattoos. When the 30-year-old rapper pulled up his sleeve in the middle of his set at the KSPO DOME, spectators instantly recognized the tattoo on his left shoulder and were enthralled.

Fans saw Suga casually pulling off his jacket on stage and grumbling about how hot it was in footage that rapidly went viral on social media. The crowd began to applaud as the camera moved to concentrate on his left shoulder and the tattoo "7" became visible.

Several fans became emotional at the concert and later shared their feelings on social media. Fans stressed the significance of his tattoo placement since it is on his injured shoulder.

Suga underwent surgery in 2020

In 2020, HYBE announced through Weverse on November 6 that the rapper underwent surgery for a torn ligament on his left shoulder labrum. The actor sustained a tear as a result of being hit by a car in 2012 while working as a delivery guy.

Teen Vogue reported that the statement had revealed that Suga had continued to have problems and decided that surgery was inevitable when the musician realized that he couldn't lift a 500ml (17 oz) barrel with his left hand. Hence, fans became emotional after seeing him get inked at the same place as his injury. BTS ARMYs believed that the gesture was a poetic metaphor for how the band members stood by him through thick and thin for over a decade.

Several fans recalled how BTS left space for the Haegeum rapper-songwriter on stage and during press conferences of their album promotion for BE. Since the musician was on hiatus for recovery due to his shoulder surgery, he couldn't join any promotional activities.

In 2023, BTS members Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all disclosed their "7" friendship tattoo.

Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' THE ORIGINAL will be available on the Weverse shop GLOBAL on June 7, 2024 (KST), Weverse shop US on July 15 (PDT), and the Weverse Shop JAPAN & UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN on June 14 (KST).