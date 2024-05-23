BTS Suga’s ‘D-DAY The Original’ sold out within two minutes after pre-orders opened on the Global Weverse Shop platform

On May 22, 2024, South Korean media Top Star News reported that BTS' Suga's Agust D Tour D-DAY: THE ORIGINAL sold out in less than two minutes of the opening of pre-orders. The set is a detailed depiction of the K-pop star's final Seoul concert at the KSPO DOME. The pre-sale began on Weverse Shop at 11 a.m. on May 21, worldwide.

Top Star News reported that when sales on the worldwide Weverse Shop opened, Agust D Tour D-DAY: THE ORIGINAL also sold out on the official Japan FC sales site, including the first and second rounds. Furthermore, the product was the most viewed one in Japan's Universal Music Store.

Additionally, the photo book set contains 28 photocards and more of the BTS idol spanning from all the 28 concerts he held in 11 cities across the world in 2023.

More about BTS Suga's Agust D Tour D-DAY: THE ORIGINAL set

Apart from the grand performance, Agust D Tour D-DAY: THE ORIGINAL has rehearsal and practice sketches from the world tour. Furthermore, several behind-the-scenes accounts from the North American leg are also included in the new set.

The set further features BTS leader Namjoon aka RM, Jimin, and Jungkook's breathtaking special solo guest performances at Suga's world tour concerts in Seoul in August 2023.

Suga's Agust D Tour D-DAY: THE ORIGINAL comes in two editions. Both the photo book versions include behind-the-scenes photos from THE FINAL concerts in Seoul and the world tour.

The official release of the set is scheduled for July 15, 2024. It will be released on the Weverse shop GLOBAL on June 7, 2024 (KST), followed by Weverse shop US on July 15 (PDT), and on the Weverse Shop JAPAN & UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN on June 14 (KST).

Here are the specifications and details of Suga's THE ORIGINAL set from his world tour:

1. PHOTOBOOK SET:

PHOTOBOOK COVER Size: 765x190mm

PHOTOBOOK Size: 140x190mmㅣ2ea 1set

THE FINAL ver. - 120p

TOUR & BEHIND ver. - 120p

2. DIGITAL CODE:

DIGITAL CODE Size: 27x85mmㅣAbout 185 mins

[144p], [270p], [360p], [480p SD], [720p HD], [1080p FHD], [1440p FHD], [2160p 4K]

KOREAN, ENGLISH, JAPANESE, CHINESE

3. PHOTOCARD SET:

BOX Size: 60x88mm

PHOTOCARD Size: 55mmx85mmㅣ28ea 1set

4.POSTCARD + STICKER SET:

SLEEVE Size: 140x191mm

POSTCARD Size: 140x190mmㅣ10ea 1set

STICKER Size: 140x190mmㅣ1ea

5. TRANSPARENT FOLDING CARD:

Size: 600x150mmㅣ1ea

CONTENTS (Setlist of Suga's songs):

SUGA | Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' The Original

해금 (Haegeum)

대취타 (Daechwita)

Agust D

give it to me

Trivia 轉 : Seesaw

SDL

사람 + 사람 Pt.2 (feat. 아이유) - (People + People Pt.2)

저 달 (Moonlight)

Burn It (feat. MAX) (with JungKook)

Seven (feat. Latto)

Tony Montana (with Jimin)

BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)+BTS Cypher 4

욱 (UGH!) + 땡 (Ddaeng) + HUH?! (feat. j-hope)

Life Goes On

Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, 김우성 of The Rose)

어땠을까 (feat. 김종완 of NELL) - (Dear My Friend)

AMYGDALA

Like Crazy

이상하지 않은가 (feat. RM) - (Strange)

Come back to me

Interlude: Shadow

D-Day

INTRO : Never Mind

마지막 (The Last)

[RELEASE DATE]:

Weverse shop GLOBAL: June 7, 2024 (KST)

Weverse shop US: July 15, 2024 (PDT)

Weverse Shop JAPAN & UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN: June 14, 2024 (KST)

In other news, BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga released his debut solo album D-DAY on April 21, 2023. The K-pop sensation is currently serving in the South Korean military, where he began his enlistment period on September 22, 2023.