BTS' Namjoon thanks fans on Instagram as ‘Come back to me‘ debuts at #23 on Global Spotify with 3.33 million streams

On May 11, 2024, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, who is known by his stage name RM, achieved a new victory as his latest single, Come back to me, debuted at #23 on the Global Spotify Chart, with over 3.3 million streams. As of May 13, 2024, the song has surpassed 6.8 million streams, clocking in the biggest indie pop song debut in the last decade on Spotify.

On May 10, Namjoon dropped the pre-release single from his upcoming second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Helmed by the Emmy-winning director Lee Sung-jin of the Netflix limited series Beef, the song is a 6-minute and 28-second story told through lyrics penned by the BTS rapper himself and dipped in slow-pop beats and electronic synth.

Additionally, the Still Life artist also shared an update of his debut on the Global Spotify Chart on his Instagram story, where he thanked fans. The post read:

"Thank you all for listening."

BTS Namjoon shared JNKYRD's Instagram story and expressed his gratitude

On May 12, 2024, creative team head and music producer JNKYRD, who worked alongside Namjoon on Come back to me, shared a screenshot of the artist debuting at #23 on the Global Spotify Chart on May 12, 2023. The Wild Flower rapper-songwriter reshared the post on his Instagram account and expressed gratitude towards listeners for streaming his new song.

This milestone is more significant since the song is 6 minutes and 28 seconds long, in contrast to the regular two to three-minute-long songs. Previously, RM had explained on Suchwita episode 1, how such a long song reduces the stream count to half.

Wild Flower (with youjeen) from RM's debut solo album Indigo was 4 minutes and 33 seconds long. Despite the recent song being two minutes longer, the South Korean musician debuted at #23 on the Global Chart and made history. He is also the first Korean and K-pop soloist to earn this feat on the platform.

As of May 12, the pre-release track from his upcoming second solo album topped the Worldwide and European iTunes charts in over 82 countries. The official music video of the track starred renowned actors such as Emmy-nominee and Beef actor Joseph Lee, South Korean actress Kim Min-ha from the popular Disney+ series Pachinko, Choi Seung-yoon, Lee Sanghee, Kang Gilwoo, and Gi So You.

Significantly, the BTS frontman also starred in the official music video as the lead and was credited for acting as "Kim Namjoon" and for music as "RM." Furthermore, with a surprise performance at BTS bandmate Suga's encore show in Seoul on August 6, 2023, RM introduced Come back to me to the world. He didn't have a title for the song at the time, but described it as one of his favorites from his upcoming project.

The song was written by the BTS member himself, with guitar and bass contributions by Kuo of the Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster, and composition and arrangement by OHHYUK of the South Korean band HYUKOH. Additional credit goes to Balming Tiger singer-songwriter and music producer JNKYRD and singer-songwriter San Yawn.

Kim Namjoon is set to digitally release his upcoming second album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, across all streaming platforms.