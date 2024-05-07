Who is Kim Min-ha? BTS’ Namjoon releases official poster of his upcoming track ‘COME BACK TO ME’ revealing the main leads

BIGHIT MUSIC released the official posters of BTS frontman Kim Namjoon's upcoming pre-release single COME BACK TO ME on May 6, 2024. The two striking posters revealed the lead cast of the upcoming music video starring Namjoon aka RM himself alongside a stellar roster of South Korean actors that will be released on May 10 at 1 pm KST (12 am ET).

According to the poster, South Korean actress Kim Min-ha will star opposite the BTS leader. The actress shot to international fame after playing the character of Sunja in the popular Apple TV+ series Pachinko starring Lee Min-ho in 2022. Fans were thrilled as the latest BTS drop caused a massive online fervor, and ARMY went down the rabbit hole to check if RM had shared any spoilers before.

The rapper and composer for BTS reportedly posted a picture of himself watching Pachinko at home on his Instagram story in 2022. Astute admirers quickly assessed the circumstances and inundated X with their theories, speculating that the performer had long before made reference to Kim Min-ha's involvement in his production.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Namjoon brings together a star-studded cast lineup for his music video directed by Lee Sung-jin

The upcoming song COME BACK TO ME is one of the 11 tracks from the South Korean musician's second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, which is set to be globally released on May 24.

The upcoming pre-release track will be released along with a music video which was directed by Lee Sung-jin aka Sonny. He's a Korean-American writer and director who is well-acclaimed for making the Netflix series BEEF starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun for which he bagged the prestigious Primetime Emmy Awards in 2023.

The second solo innings by Kim Namjoon aka RM has created anticipation among fans and music critics worldwide. With a music video that's helmed by an Emmy-winning director and stars some of the most revered actors in the Korean entertainment scene, the BTS frontman has further incensed the arrival of his much-awaited song.

RM’s ‘Come Back to Me’ MV is directed by Lee Sung-jin. (Image via X/@0613frames)

The music video has also brought together a string of South Korean actors known for their stellar acting prowess such as the American actor Lee Joe-yun aka Joseph Lee, who played the husband of Ali Wong in the Netflix limited series BEEF. Additionally, Lee Suk-hyeong from Juvenile Justice (2022) and Twinkling Watermelon (2023) will also star in the Namjoon's pre-release single.

Actress and dancer Choi Seung-yoon, known for playing So-Young in the 2022 movie Riceboy Sleeps has joined the impeccable cast lineup for Namjoon's COME BACK TO ME.

She was the recipient of the Best Actress Award in the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival and the Best Actress in a Canadian Film award from the Vancouver Film Critics Circle in 2022.

Film director and model Kim Ah-hyeon who starred in the Netflix series Behind Every Star (2022), Lee Sang-hee from the Netflix film My Name is Loh Kiwan starring Song Joong-ki, Kang Gil-woo from Reborn Rich and The Glory, and the seven-year-old child-actress Gi So-yoo who's known for her roles in The Good Bad Mother (2023), Vigilante (2023) and Sweet Home (2020).

Expand Tweet

Production design by Ryu Seong-Hie known for Memories of Murder, The Host, and Mother, among others. The creative director is San Yawn from the Korean-Indie band Balming Tiger and the creative team JNKYRD, who is a music producer of the same Indie group.

The creative producer of Namjoon's upcoming music video is Banjaeyeob who is famous for Stray Kids' S-CLASS and Circus and has previously worked in Namjoon's Still Life MV.

Namjoon's COME BACK TO ME holds significance for ARMYs for multiple reasons

The song holds additional significance for the BTS ARMY, as the Still Life rapper-songwriter first performed its demo version at SUGA's last Agust D | D-DAY world tour concert show in Seoul on August 6, 2023. Back then, the Voice artist had called the song "Untitled" since it was still a work in progress and the name was yet to be determined.

The song was dedicated to his fans and was an ode to his connection with the ARMYs as the singer humbly asked them to wait for him till he came back from his military service.

Furthermore, with his line "Come back to me like you usеd to," Namjoon assured his beloved fans that even he would wait to see them and meet them once again after finishing his two years-long military service.

The latest poster, its direction and the cast lineup have added fervor and heightened excitement among the ARMYs. Moreover, the concept photos taken by the Tokyo-based photographer Takahiro Mizushima showcased the boyish charm of Namjoon, a side of the musician that hasn't been seen for a long time.

“RM wanted to make an album with the pleasure of being with his friends. So I wanted to make him feel like he was back to his boyhood, so that he could have an innocent smile”. Mizushima said.

Expand Tweet

COME BACK TO ME releases on May 10 at 1 PM KST and the tracklist of Right Place, Wrong Person tracklist will be released on May 17, followed by the entire album release on May 24.