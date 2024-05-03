“He was absolutely charming”: Model recalls his experience of working with the BTS’ RM on the sets of ‘Right Place Wrong Person’

On May 2, 2024, a social media user @ferzicha_uma shared a clip on her X handle where a model was spotted narrating his experience working with BTS' RM on the filming set of the idol's upcoming second album, Right Place, Wrong Person. In the video, the model praised BTS' Kim Namjoon and stated:

"He was absolutely charming."

The user @ferzicha_uma captioned her X update that the model was her sister's ballet teacher, and he talked about filming with the BTS member. She also disclosed that the teacher narrated his filming experience with the rapper in November 2023 and shared that he recorded five scenes with him.

The model talked about BTS' RM's military enlistment during the filming of Right Place, Wrong Person

The model informed the user's sister that he had filmed five scenes with Kim Namjoon, including the one where they had a food fight and ate together for a poster. In the video shared by the X user, the model was donning a casual blue colors outfit and socks. He was playing with a tiny ball while narrating the story of his filming with Kim Namjoon. In the video, the user's sister was heard giggling as she listened to her teacher's story.

He was featured in the BTS member's album Right Place, Wrong Person poster, along with a few still cuts. He was spotted among people from different nationalities giggling and looking in the camera's direction on Kim Namjoon's second Instagram account, @rpwprpwprpwp. Meanwhile, in the still cuts, the model sat with five people beside Kim Namjoon, while having food in a jovial atmosphere.

The teacher of the user's sister shared in the video that he worked with him last October and November. Furthermore, he even weaved a plethora of compliments and referred to the idol as charming and lovely. The model also disclosed that the idol sat on his lap and spent fifteen minutes together.

He shared that the rapper conversed with him about joining the military service. He stated, as translated by X user @namjoonloops:

"I worked with RM last October-November, he was absolutely charming, and we spent about 15 minutes, he was sat on my lap, and then we had a chat about him joining the army, he was absolutely lovely."

The user @ferzicha_uma further shared one more clipping where her sister narrated her ballet teacher's words and stated:

"And there's another scene where they have fake food, and they throw it on each other. More MV spoiler. He said that NJ is really nice. Because my teacher asked if he would be treated differently (in the MS), and the RM said that he didn't know (how he would be treated) and her teacher said that it was so funny)."

The user's sister further elaborated:

"When they filmed outside and when they were at the airport, because many people recognized NJ, tim said that he could only hear "ITS HIM" so yeah my ballet teacher will be one of NJ's backup dancers. In the MV that will be released in January, I asked if the song was in English or Korean, and he said there was no music playing. He said that they had to film quickly because it was cold and there wasn't music playing, so he doesn't know."

Meanwhile, soon the post went viral on the internet garnering, over 479k video views and multiple comments, reposts, and quote reposts. While some responded positively to the update, others felt disappointed as user tried to spoil the upcoming video according to their perspective.

BTS' Kim Namjoon's upcoming second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, is slated to be released on May 24 at 1 PM, 2024.