BTS’ Namjoon shares a video of him crooning ‘COME BACK TO ME’ from his upcoming album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’

BTS frontman Kim Namjoon, who is widely referred to as RM, is gearing up for the global release of his upcoming second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Although the rapper and songwriter is currently serving in the South Korean military, his album is scheduled for a digital release via BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels).

On May 3, 2024, the management agency under HYBE Corporation uploaded a new Instagram reel of Namjoon singing COME BACK TO ME in his recording studio. The track is from the musician's upcoming album and will be pre-released on May 10, 2024.

In the reel, the Still Life rapper-songwriter was seen wearing a black t-shirt and casually crooning the song while sitting in his recording studio. Furthermore, it's evident that the clip was recorded more than a year back before the musician shaved his head in the summer of 2023.

BTS' Namjoon set to release COME BACK TO ME which he first performed at Suga's D-DAY concert

The song COME BACK TO ME was first performed by Namjoon on August 6, 2023, during his set at Suga's D-DAY | Agust D Tour. The South Korean rapper and music producer Min Yoongi aka Suga had invited his bandmate and long-time friend Namjoon to share the stage on the last show of his world tour in Seoul.

The Indigo rapper-songwriter surprised the audience by singing COME BACK TO ME and called it 'Unreleased' back then since the title was undetermined. Since then, fans have been waiting for the official release of the song and wonder how the final rendition may sound like.

Furthermore, HYBE Labels disclosed information about the musician's upcoming full-length album in a press release on April 26, 2024. It stated that the album will explore the common experience of feeling alienated in many circumstances and the intricacies of an individual journey beyond the last archive of his twenties.

The announcement stressed that Right Place, Wrong Person would capture aspects of RM as a solo artist in contrast to his debut solo album Indigo which showcased the unexplored side of the artist as Kim Namjoon. Right Place, Wrong Person will include 11 new tracks and is billed as having alternative music.

All the album tracks are said to convey the musician's honest and authentic feelings to his audience. However, the exact definition of this genre and the collection's sound are still up for debate.

This further brings attention to his interview with 032c magazine where the singer mentioned walking on a very different path to create music that would sound nothing like his debut solo album Indigo. Namjoon stated in the interview that he wants to become an artist who is more honest and transparent about his feelings, beliefs, thoughts, and life with his fans—the BTS ARMY.

RM announced the forthcoming second solo album's release via his social media accounts while teasing a visually stunning music video for the lead single. Furthermore, online chatter suggested the involvement of Lee Sung-jin in Right Place, Wrong Person, who directed the highly acclaimed Netflix series Beef.

The South Korean musician and songwriter also shared new concept photos on May 1, 2024. Namjoon posed for the camera in Tokyo settings. The photo session and the filter style were reminiscent of disposable cameras from the 90's which gave the pictures a grainy effect.

Kim Namjoon's upcoming second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person is set to be dropped on May 24, 2024, along with the music video of its title track. The tracklist of the album will be released on May 18, 2024 (KST), after the release of the third concept photos on May 17 (KST).