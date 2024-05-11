Director Lee Sung-jin calls BTS' Namjoon "National Treasure" and reveals how the idol got his wound stitched up and got right back to work

BTS frontman Kim Namjoon, who is widely referred to as RM, left the BEEF series director Lee Sung-jin speechless while filming for the former's new track, Come back to me. On May 10, 2024, the Emmy-winner sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and narrated how BTS' Namjoon got injured on his set during the filming of the song's music video.

Lee Sung-jin recollected how Namjoon unintentionally smacked his head when he bent down in front of the camera during the opening shot of the music video. He added how he believed he would be deported to America for having injured Korea's "National Treasure" on the set.

According to the director, however, the Indigo rapper-songwriter immediately rushed to the hospital to get his wound stitched up and returned to work, which left everyone speechless.

"First take of the very first scene, he bent down and his head hit the camera and it was a giant gash on his eye and immediately I thought, “Oh great, I’m going to be deported immediately because I’ve just scratched this national treasure.” To his credit, he went to the hospital, got stitched up, came back and he was ready to go."

Expand Tweet

Emmy-winner Lee Sung-jin praises BTS' Namjoon for creating a new chapter for K-pop

On May 10, 2024, Kim Namjoon released his new track, Come back to me, and its music video, which is a pre-release from his upcoming second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

During the interview, Sung-jin talked about his experience of working with the K-pop powerhouse and his commendable team. The BEEF director and Emmy winner highlighted how Namjoon was game for every creative direction and didn't mind staying on the set for long hours.

Lee Sung-jin confessed that prior to filming, when the discussion began, he had assumed that the music video would follow the traditional and standard pattern usually seen in the Korean film industry. However, to his surprise, the BTS rapper and songwriter was determined to chalk out a new vision for the K-pop industry that stemmed from intellect, culture, heritage, and a touch of contemporary art.

Lee Sung-jin mentioned pitching several dance sequences for the Come back to me music video, which was turned down by Namjoon. The BTS leader wanted to convey a unique story with his new release. After that, the two decided upon the peculiar tale about a man who seemed unable to leave his own house since he was entangled in the past, present, and future.

"It was really refreshing. I thought I was going to be coming into something that was a little bit more of the traditional K-pop structure, but I think RM and Team RM are really all about creating a new chapter for K-pop, creating a new path forward and I was just honored to be a small part of it." Lee Sung-jin said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Expand Tweet

The music video was created with the help of many prominent industry professionals, such as cinematographer Kim Woo-hyung (The Little Drummer Girl) and art director and production designer Ryu Seong-hie (Memories of Murder).

The video also has an all-star ensemble, including Kang Gil-woo from Netflix's The Glory, Emmy-nominated actor Joseph Lee from BEEF, and actress Kim Min-ha from Pachinko.

Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS is currently serving in the South Korean military since December 2023 and digitally released Come back to me via his company HYBE. The musician's upcoming second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person will be released on May 24, 2024.