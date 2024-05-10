BTS' Kim Namjoon crosses dimensions to live different realities in Come Back to Me MV

On May 10, 2024, Big Hit Music dropped Kim Namjoon's pre-release single Come Back to Me's official music video on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel. In the video, he lives through different dimensions, experiencing multiple relationships. It is a pre-release track of the upcoming second full-length solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

An Indie pop genre track, Come Back To Me is about the contradictory emotions of people who have a desire to take on new challenges but want to be complacent in reality. The rapper sang the song when he made a guest appearance at SUGA|Agust D Tour D-Day The Final, held at KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, Seoul, in August 2023. He cited it as one of his favorite tracks at the concert.

BTS' Kim Namjoon captured dynamic emotions through his versatile acting in the music video for Come Back To Me

In the music video for Come Back To Me, BTS' Kim Namjoon was initially spotted at a party having drinks with his friends. Subsequently, RM crossed several dimensions through the door, where he found himself in different situations, experiencing dynamic relationships and emotions.

At first, he lived as the breadwinner of a family where his wife and daughter were brushing together. RM felt unhappy with them. The scene changed, showcasing him fighting with his lover, who kept shouting at him till he ran away.

At the same time, he was also being chased by another girl. In the next scene, RM was seen as a child being pampered by his parents. However, throughout experiencing dynamic relationships, he was depicted as confused and stressed.

Subsequently, Kim Namjooon faced another person who looked exactly like him and was in the same situation. Soon, his older version transformed into an unknown lady who giggled with him and talked.

RM found himself in a similar situation where he was a breadwinner of a family, a lover, and a child again. However, in this dimension, he found his real self and was spotted smiling in each relationship.

As Kim Namjoon returned to reality, experiencing the dimensions in two different moods of life; confusion and happiness, a lady beckoned him, and he exited the dimension through the last door. As Namjoon and the lady exited, there was a maze that provided an aerial view of the different homes without roofs that RM seemingly lived throughout the music video.

Through Come Back To Me, Kim Namjoon crossed different dimensions, which made him live in alternate realities, showcasing the contradiction between reality and imagination.

The rapper succeeded in showcasing his versatility as an actor and artist. RM's voice was accompanied by guitar riffs, whistles, and band sounds.

According to the outlet Newsis, Big Hit Music said the following about the Come Back to Me music video:

“It is especially impressive to see RM, who has returned to reality, open the final door and leave the maze-like set with a firm determination to do something. Like this, the video ends by foreshadowing RM moving on to the next, even more expanded chapter."

Without any spoken words, Kim Namjoon delivered a cinematic delight to netizens who came up with different theories about the Come Back To Me music video. They complimented RM's incredible writing skills and genius mind, which made the music video thought-provoking.

Come Back to Me (Screenshot/HYBE LABELS)

The Come Back to Me music video featured Kim Min-ha, Joseph Lee, Lee Sukhyeong, Kim A-hyun, Seung-yoon, Kang Gilwoo, Gi Go-you, and Choi Seung-yoon. It was helmed by directors, including San Yawn and Lee Sung-jin. The song was penned by RM, and the creative team involved JNKYRD and Sehoon Jang.

The producers involved were Nany Kim, Hwang Seunghwan, Jake Schreier, Hyeji Kim, Anna Kim Assistant to Lee Sung Jin: Kelly Kyungseo Joh, and others.

Kim Namjoon will release his second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, at 1 pm KST.