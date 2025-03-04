“Talk about power” – Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes the first female K-pop soloist with all pre-release tracks on Billboard Hot 100

On February 29, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie made history as the first female K-pop soloist to have three pre-release tracks chart on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement comes after her latest single, ExtraL featuring Doechii, debuted at No. 75. The 29-year-old's previous tracks, Love Hangover and Mantra, peaked at No. 96 and No. 98, respectively.

In the male K-pop soloist category, BTS' Jungkook previously achieved a similar feat with pre-release tracks from his album Golden. His single Seven, featuring Latto, debuted at No. 1, while 3D with Jack Harlow reached No. 5, making him the first male K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone. Now, Jennie has set the same record as a female artist.

Fans took to X to celebrate her milestone on social media. One fan on X wrote:

"Talk about Power."

Fans continued to discuss the BLACKPINK member's achievements.

"We have a new peak with every release, a new achievement to build up on and do better when the next one comes. Her antis will get loud but they can’t take away the fact every release Jennie has had debuted on the hot 100 with no bloody promo. New month, new peaks," a fan remarked.

"I dont know how insane jennie has to be for her to debut all of her pre-releases for “ruby” on the billboard hot100 making her the first and only female kpop solo to do this, she is just too good at her craft —for sure the rest of the 12 will make names for their own selves too," a user noted.

"Having all 3 of her pre-releases chart inside billboard hot 100…jennie you’re so insane," a netizen said.

Others flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the BLACKPINK star.

"Congratulations baby @jennierubyjane and to all Rubies!!," a person shared.

"Oh Jennie! No one's doing it like her!," a user commented.

"Congrats big ruby, u deserve this n more," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie leads the production of her debut album, Ruby

Jennie is taking a hands-on approach with her first solo album, Ruby, set to drop this Friday, March 7, 2025. The Idol actress' agency, Odd Atelier (OA Entertainment), confirmed her active involvement in production, according to Korean JoongAng Daily.

"Jennie took part in the album's production to more effectively convey her identity and infinite musical potential," the entertainment company shared.

The album features 15 tracks and big-name collabs. Doechii appears on ExtraL, Dominic Fike joins her on Love Hangover, and other featured artists include Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. The album’s title, Ruby, comes from her full English name, Jennie Ruby Jane Kim.

The South Korean songstress is also bringing The Ruby Experience live, with shows in LA (March 6-7), NYC (March 10), and Incheon (March 15).

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie will receive Billboard’s Global Force Award at the Women in Music event. It is scheduled for March 29, 2025, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

