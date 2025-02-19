BLACKPINK's Jennie releases tracklist for upcoming solo album 'Ruby' 

On February 19, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released the tracklist for her upcoming solo first full-length album, Ruby, through her official Instagram account. The update featured four pictures. The first three images featured the names of the songs in red, black, and monochromatic shades.

Meanwhile, the fourth photo showcased the female artist holding the seemingly physical record of Ruby. The tracklist has been provided below:

Intro: JANE (with FKJ) like JENNIE start a war Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) with the IE (way up) EXTRAL (ft. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike) ZEN Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis) F.T.S Filter Seoul City Starlight twin

BLACKPINK'S Jennie will pre-release Extral (ft. Doechii) on February 21, 2025

On February 14, 2025. BLACKPINK's Jennie officially announced through the Instagram account that she would pre-release Extral (ft. Doechii) on February 21, 2025, at 12 am EST and 2 pm KST, respectively. It would be dropped through OA Entertainment and Columbia Records.

She recently released Love Hangover on January 31, 2025, through Columbia Records and OA Entertainment. The track was accompanied by an official music video shared on Jennie's official YouTube Channel.

She collaborated with the American singer and songwriter Dominic Fike. It debuted at the no. 96 position on the Billboard Hot 100. It was penned and composed by Ido Zmishlany, Megan Bulow, Blaise Railey, Carly Gibert, and Dominic Fike.

Ruby's physical album would be available in five versions— Jane, Zen, Jewel Case, Digipack, and Cassette. A limited version of the record was revealed in Japan. Merchandise has also been available for the fans to purchase on BLACKPINK's Jennie's official store website.

Meanwhile, she released Mantra on October 11, 2024. The dance and pop song was the first English digital single sung by a female artist. It was penned by Jennie, Claudia Valentina, Elle Campbell, Zikai, Jumpa, Billy Walsh, and others. She went on to deliver a performance on Mantra at Jimmy Kimmel Live's episode 15 on October 15, 2024.

The track reached the no.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 47 locations. It was the only track by a female K-pop soloist to top the chart in 2024 in the United States. The song debuted at the no. 37 on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart. It also entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no. 98. The song consecutively spent two weeks on the survey.

BLACKPINK's Jennie will release her much-anticipated album Ruby on March 7, 2025, through ODD ATELIER/ OA Entertainment.

