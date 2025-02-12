"Where's the "live" here?"- Internet divided over BLACKPINK's Jennie's 'Love Hangover' official live performance video

On February 12, Jennie released the official live performance of Love Hangover on her YouTube channel, Jennie, featuring only her vocals. The song explores themes of love and relationship struggles. Meanwhile, fans have been discussing the use of backtrack in the performance, with one netizen saying:

"Wheres the "live" here?"

The video has sparked further conversation on performance authenticity, with some expressing skepticism.

"Girl the audacity to call it live," a fan remarked.

"Since when did acting become a part of singing? This ‘live performance’ deserves an Oscar, not a mic," another viewer noted.

"LIVE but it doesn't sound like live!," another user said.

However, some viewers also shared different perspectives, expressing their thoughts on the performance. While certain fans questioned the use of a backtrack, others voiced support, "congratulating" Jennie on the new version.

"Congrats Jennie," a supporter wrote.

"Why do I like this version better?", the next fan commented.

"Need this on Spotify, mother," another fan demanded.

In the original version of the song, BLACKPINK's rapper collaborated with Dominic Fike on Love Hangover, the second single from her upcoming solo album, Ruby, set for release on March 7, 2025. The album's first single, Mantra, was released in October 2024.

The music video features the Solo singer and Riverdale actor Charles Melton as a couple repeatedly breaking up and reconciling. It presents their relationship through a comparison to drinking, where the aftermath resembles a hangover.

The lyrics describe repeatedly falling in love despite knowing the challenges it may bring. The music video visually represents this theme, featuring Jennie encountering repeated deaths on dates with Melton.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie sets new solo record on Billboard Hot 100 with Love Hangover

Jennie with Charles Melton in Love Hangover song (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

After Rosé's song APT. with Bruno Mars stayed at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, Jennie entered the chart at No. 96 with her solo single Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike.

This marked her highest solo debut. The song also topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 34 regions and reached No. 64 on the UK's Official Singles Top 100.

Love Hangover marks the Chanel global ambassador’s third solo track to enter the Hot 100, following One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, which debuted at No. 100, and Mantra, which entered at No. 98.

Jennie’s upcoming album, Ruby, will include collaborations with Dua Lipa, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, FKJ, Kali Uchis, and Doechii. It will be released on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

However, the physical editions, labeled as "Jennie Only" versions, will include only her vocals, without guest artists.

