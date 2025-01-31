“It’s just Charles Melton having a mental breakdown”- Fans hilariously react to BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s ‘Love Hangover’ MV

On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK member Jennie unveiled a new song, Love Hangover, from her upcoming solo studio album RUBY. Dominic Fike has sung the song, while Charles Melton features in the music video.

The song was teased several days before the official release. With images and cryptic photos, her label Odd Atelier teased the pre-release song from her studio album.

Fans were naturally excited to listen to the track and had some interesting and hilarious observations upon the song's release:

"love hangover mv but it’s just charles melton having a mental breakdown every 30 seconds"

"the way jennie kept stressing him out throughout the entire mv she’s a comedian" wrote a fan

"charles melton’s face... He knew she was going to do something again" replied a fan

"I’d gladly have constant love hangovers for her. I mean, look at her!" another user wrote

Fans also made stark observations and shared snippets on social media. They appreciated the dark humor and unserious plot of the story.

They also complimented the singer's vocals and noted the change in her voice to suit the mood.

"She encountered an alien invasion but she didn't forget to fix her hair" wrote another fan

"we all know jennie is super versatile, but i'm still blown away by the song!! it's really good, and the mv is so unserious. she looked absolutely gorgeous." a fan commented

"Have you heard dominic fike’s rap??? We are getting that same rap from jennie herself on her album!!!! I can’t wait to get this album!!! I need this JENNIE ONLY AUDIO VERSION in my lifeee" came another comment

BLACKPINK Jennie gears up for her solo studio album RUBY

On January 22, 2025, Jennie announced her first solo studio album RUBY slated to release on March 7. The album will contain 15 tracks in all, with guest features on the digital version by artists like Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Doeechi, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

After the album announcement, the Mantra hitmaker released teasers for pre-release singles from the album.

Love Hangover comes just a few days after ZEN. Jennie participated in writing and composing the track along with Ido Zmishlany and others whereas Dominic Fike also contributed to the lyrics.

The album's complete track list and other details are yet to be revealed.

Following the album announcement, the Solo hitmaker also announced her first-ever solo concert tour The Ruby Experience in three cities, namely Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul.

The singer also made headlines after her New York set was sold out within 10 minutes. The concert will take place on March 6, 10 and 15, respectively.

