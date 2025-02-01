“I keep dying when i fall in love”- BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals the reason behind her deaths in ‘Love Hangover’ MV and behind-the-scene stories 

On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie made a guest appearance in episode 38 of Hyell’s Club, released via the YouTube channel @IamLeeHyeri.

During the 33-minute interview, BLACKPINK's Jennie touched upon some topics related to her latest pre-released single Love Hangover, made in collaboration with Dominic Fike, and also about her upcoming full-length album RUBY.

Jennie’s Love Hangover came out on January 31, 2025, featuring Charles Melton in the music video. As shown in the MV of Love Hangover, BLACKPINK's Jennie, who was portrayed as the partner of Charles Melton, died over and over again.

Trending

During the interview, Jennie revealed the reason why she died every time she went on a date with her boyfriend, in Love Hangover’s music video. The idol explained that she kept dying in the video whenever she fell in love, alongside talking about her behind-the-scenes stories .

“This time we filmed the music video in mexico. it’s me and a male lead acting all cute. Each time i go out on a date i keep dying when i fall in love. The lyrics are somewhat like that. Knowing that i’ll get hurt and it will be tough but why do i fall in love again and get drunk with love? It’s all about the hangover of love. When i heard it for the first time i just really related to it. Anyone who has dated and been in love can easily relate to it.”

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jennie stated that the music video was filmed in Mexico and the shooting process spanned two days. She stated that she enjoyed making the music video and regarded her co-actor, Charles Melton, as a talented actor.

BLACKPINK's Jennie revealed that she has filmed a lot of music videos

During the interview, the Mantra singer disclosed that she has shot a lot of videos for her upcoming solo album RUBY, which will feature a total of 15 tracks.

“I also filmed a lot of music videos. [Hyeri asks] How many did you film? Music videos? I think it's a secret but...But when and how they'll be released hasn't actually been fixed yet. I'm only revealing this to you but there are really a lot stored up.,” Jennie revealed.

Expand Tweet

Jennie also discussed the differences she finds between group and solo pursuits. She claimed that the most significant distinction between group and solo activities is the concept of "responsibility." As a member of BLACKPINK, she and her members support and lead one another, but when she promotes alone, it is just her and no one else.

“It’s like a task all four of us have to figure out and overcome like homework. We’re all in a growing stage.,” Jennie added.

Jennie also discussed the efforts she put in after starting her own label. She stated that she has been working hard, without taking a single day off, and has been working on her record. For those unaware, Jennie established her firm Odd Atelier in November 2023.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is currently preparing for the release of her album, RUBY, which is scheduled for March 7, 2025. The idol unveiled the first poster of her new record on January 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback