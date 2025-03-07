"It’s about a friend she lost" — Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jennie's lyrics from her latest track 'Twin'

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025. The album featured a blend of genres and high-profile collaborations. Among the 15 tracks, Twin particularly caught the attention of fans for its lyrics.

Co-written by the BLACKPINK rapper alongside Bibi Bourelly, Christopher Newlin, and Michael Williams II, the song delves into themes of duality and self-reflection.

In the song, the K-pop idol sings:

"Can you just bear with me? We were ten years in/ And young and dumb and innocent, my friend/ But I knew all along that we were both wrong/ It's like I'm writing a letter, but I'm writing a song."

The lyrics narrate a personal story of the BLACKPINK rapper, who never opened up about her life before. On March 4, 2025, during her interview on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, the rapper stated how Twin was based on a past relationship.

Although she never clarified if she was talking about a romantic relationship or a friendship, her fans came up with several theories online. Some claimed that the song could be about her friendship with Chahee, while others speculated that it could be about one of her rumored exes.

On March 7, 2025, as her debut solo album dropped, fans hit the last track, Twin. Screenshots of the lyrics went viral online as the majority shifted their speculations in favor of the song being about the BLACKPINK idol's friendship with someone.

One fan wrote on X:

"It’s about a friend she lost from what I understood x"

Fans expressed getting emotional upon hearing the song, which sheds light on the BLACKPINK rapper's personal story.

"So twin is a friendship breakup song. bye why is this so painful," a fan wrote.

"Twin. I dont know about who this song is but you can just feel how much she keeps this person and their memories to her Heart. It’s one of the most honest songs in the last few years i was listening to," another fan wrote.

"Jennie writing twin for a friendship breakup and not for a man," another fan added.

Others highlighted how the rapper started crying while performing Twin on stage during The Ruby Experience showcase in Los Angeles on March 7.

"Twin :(( Jennie’s voice is so raw & aching, she’s reaching for someone she knows she’s lost. Allegedly it’s about Chahee. lyrics make it so obvious. The way Jennie sings w/ sm nostalgia and heartbreak it rlly feels like a letter to someone she never expected to drift away from," a fan wrote.

"Jennie crying during twin made me tear up with her… cried on the way home listening to the studio version too," another fan wrote.

"'Twin' is a very personal song for her and the way Jennie shed tears when singing it for the first time," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's artistic journey: From SOLO to Ruby

The BLACKPINK rapper's solo endeavors began with the release of her single SOLO in 2018. After almost seven years, Ruby marks her first full-length solo project since departing from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

She established her own label, ODDATELIER, in December 2023, and signed a global record deal with Columbia Records in September 2024. Her first comeback track under ODDATELIER and Columbia Records was Mantra. The song was later added to Ruby.

She then released Zen, Love Hangover (ft. Dominic Fike), and EXTRAL (ft. Doechii) consecutively as preludes to her solo album.

Here is the tracklist of Ruby:

Intro: JANE (with FKJ)

like JENNIE

start a war

handlebars (ft. Dua Lipa)

with the TE (way up)

EXTRAL (ft. Doechii)

Mantra

Love Hangover (ft. Dominic Fike)

ZEN

Damn Right (ft. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)

F.T.S.

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

Twin

Jennie's Ruby is available on all music streaming platforms.

