BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour: How to get tickets, presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

On Wednesday, February 19, YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour. According to the dates announced so far, the members are expected to make stops across several cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Paris, Milan, and more.

The presale tickets for the upcoming world tour are expected to be out on February 27 at 3 pm KST. Fans can purchase the same through Live Nation at, livemu.sc/blackpink2025 and TicketMaster. Both the general sales and presales will take place at the same time.

However, to be eligible to apply for the presale, the individual will require a BLINK membership from Weverse. The benefits of the presale are expected to be revealed at a later date.

Here are all the dates and venues for BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour as announced so far:

July 5 - July 6: Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea

July 12: Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, United States

July 18: Soldiers Field, Chicago, United States

July 22: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

July 26: Citi Field, New York, United States

August 2: Stade De France, Paris, France

August 6: Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Milan, Italy

August 9: Estadi Olímpic, Barcelona, Spain

August 15: Wembley Stadium, London, England

August 16 - August 18: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

All you need to know about BLACKPINK and the members' recent solo activities

BLACKPINK is a four-piece K-pop girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. The members include Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, and the group stands as one of the most popular K-pop girls groups of the industry.

In December 2023, following the expiration of their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, all the members decided to part ways with the agency. Since their departure, the members have either signed up with other agencies or started their own labels for their solo activities. Regardless, their contract as a group still stands true under YG Entertainment.

Rosé signed with The Black Label, YG Entertainment's subsidiary, for a management contract and is also housed under The Atlantic Records. She rolled out her first solo release outside of YG Entertainment in October 2024, APT. ft Bruno Mars, which soon dominated the internet. In December 2024, she rolled out her first solo studio album, Rosie.

Lisa kickstarted her own label, LLOUD, and has also been actively releasing solo tracks. Following the release of her singles Rockstar, New Woman feat. Rosalia, and Moonlight, she's set to roll out her first studio album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025. She also put forth a pre-release track for the album, Born Again feat. Doja Cat and Raye.

Jennie also started her own label, Odd Atelier, and rolled out a single, Mantra, in October 2024. Most recently, in January 2025, she released another single, Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike, which stands as a pre-release for her upcoming solo studio album, Ruby. The album is expected to be released on March 7.

Lastly, Jisoo also established her own label, BLISOO, through a collaboration with her brother's label, Biomom. Aside from her musical career, she focused on her acting career and starred in the K-drama series, Newtopia, which premiered in January 2025. She also rolled out her solo debut album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025. In March, she's expected to begin a fan meeting tour called Light, Love, Action!

With the BLACKPINK members releasing fresh content rapidly, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what they have in store, both as soloists and as a group.

