BLACKPINK drops teaser officially announcing their 2025 world tour: Everything we know so far

On Wednesday, February 6, YG Entertainment released a teaser for BLACKPINK's upcoming 2025 world tour. The teaser was approximately 22 seconds long and simply showcased the fact the group will be embarking on a world tour as a group of four in the coming months of this year.

However, YG Entertainment has yet to unveil more details regarding the dates, venues, ticketing information, etc. Given that last year, 2024, the group's members majorly concentrated on their solo careers, netizens are excited to learn that the members will be reuniting for a world tour. Fans are curious as to what to expect from the tour that will be rolling out soon.

Trending

All you need to know about the current activities of the K-pop girl group members BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, consisting of Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo, is one of the leading K-pop girl groups in the industry. They debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016, with the release of a single album, Square One. Soon after their debut, the group has consistently rolled out several hit tracks like Whistle, Kill This Love, How You Like That, etc.

Following their departure from YG Entertainment in 2023, the members have not only signed under different labels for their solo schedules but have also simultaneously kickstarted their solo artist journeys. Regardless, the group's contract as BLACKPINK still stands valid under YG Entertainment.

In alignment with the members' solo careers, Jisoo recently announced the dates for her 2025 Lights, Love, Action! Asia tour, which is expected to kickstart in March. The first two shows, March 17 and March 18, are expected to take place in Tokyo, Japan, at Saitama Super Arena. She's also expected to make other stops across Asia, like Manila, Bangkok, Macao, Hong Kong, Taipei, etc.

However, the dates for the stops excluding Japan have not yet been revealed. The tour will follow up with the release of her first mini-album, Amortage, scheduled to release on February 14. BLACKPINK's Rosé, on the other hand, also rolled out her debut album, Rosie, on December 6.

This soon followed the release of her internet-dominating collaborative song with Bruno Mars, APT., which was released in October 2024. Jennie is also gearing up for the release of her solo album, Ruby, which will be released on March 7. She recently released a pre-release single for the album called Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike.

The song release was accompanied by a music video and the idol was seen starring alongside the American actor, Charles Melton. Lastly, BLACKPINK's Lisa most recently teased the release of her upcoming solo track, Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and RAYE. The song will be released on February 6.

It also stands as the pre-release single for Lisa's solo debut album, Alter Ego, which is slated for release on February 28. With an already overflowing amount of releases from the BLACKPINK members, fans and netizens are thrilled to have the group roll out yet another exciting event with the tour announcement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback