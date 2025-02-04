BLACKPINK's Jisoo announces solo 2025 Asia tour 'LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!' — All we know so far

On February 4, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo announced her inaugural solo fanmeet tour, LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!, scheduled for sometime in 2025. This tour announcement comes on the heels of her much-anticipated debut solo extended play (EP), AMORTAGE, slated for release on February 14, 2025.

On February 4, 2025, Jisoo's agency, BLISSOO, revealed plans for her first solo fanmeet tour across Asia. While specific dates and venues are yet to be disclosed, the tour will include a stop in Manila, Philippines.

Ticketing details will be available soon via the JISOO app which was launched on February 3, 2025.

Here is the list of cities she will visit:

Manila

Bangkok

Tokyo

Macau

Taipei

Hong Kong

Hanoi

Trending

BLACKPINK's Jisoo announces AMORTAGE and signs with Warner Records

The BLACKPINK idol's solo EP, AMORTAGE, is a fusion of "amor", the Latin word for "love", and "montage", reflecting the EP's exploration of the various emotional stages of love and pivotal moments in relationships.

Scheduled for release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, the EP will be available in multiple formats, including CD, Kit, NFC, digital download, and streaming.

The AMORTAGE EP comprises four tracks, including the lead single, Earthquake, all co-written by the BLACKPINK star in collaboration with Jordan Roman and other contributors. The production was handled by BLISSOO and The Wavys.

The tracklist is:

Earthquake TEARS Hugs & KISSES Your Love

Following the conclusion of BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour in 2023, the Flower singer departed from YG Entertainment in December 2023 to focus on her solo career.

She established her own label, BLISSOO, in February 2024. In January 2025, she signed a global label deal with Warner Records.

Expand Tweet

In her official statement, the Flower singer said:

“I feel like I’m just getting started, and I’d like to thank the Blinks [Blackpink fans] for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning and I’m thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records.”

Furthermore, Aaron Bay-Schuck, who is Warner Records' CEO and co-chairman, stated in his official statement:

“There is no question that Jisoo is one of the biggest stars in the world, and we have no doubt that her solo career will be even more impactful. The energy, passion, and artistry Jisoo brings to her music is on another level."

He added:

"Her music transcends cultures and Tom Corson, and I along with the entire team are thrilled to join forces with Jisoo as she continues to make history and inspire millions around the world.”

In other news, the BLACKPINK singer is also going to play the female lead in Coupang Play's zombie-thriller drama, Newtopia. The drama will be aired on February 7, 2025, on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback