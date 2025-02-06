"Just messy" — Netizens criticize YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour announcement overlapping with the members' solo schedules

On Wednesday, February 5, YG Entertainment released a teaser, announcing the upcoming 2025 world tour from the BLACKPINK members. The announcement teaser was roughly 22 seconds long and it was a montage of the group's clips from their previous concerts.

The teaser confirmed BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour but didn’t reveal dates or venues. While fans were excited, YG Entertainment faced backlash for its timing.

Fans accused YG Entertainment of sabotaging BLACKPINK members' solo schedules by announcing the 2025 world tour. With all members actively promoting solo projects, many felt the timing was disruptive, especially since no details were provided.

Some suspected the announcement was rushed, as there’s no group comeback yet. Others criticized YG for allegedly overshadowing Jisoo’s recently announced solo Asia tour, Lights, Love, Action!.

"why is yg overlapping group activities/announcements with the pinks solo era, just messy in my opinion. should've waited till all the girls released their albums and then announce group related things"

Here are a few reactions to fans' divided thoughts about the tour announcement the same:

"I’m mad cause I wanted more music but not mad cause this might be the first time they actually come to my country" stated a fan.

"I’m disappointed but at the same time I’m not" added an X user.

"atp i don’t even care lol atleast we know blackpink is coming back and that’s more than enough for me" said a netizen.

"I'm happy that we will see them together , but mad and disappointed at @ygent_official 'cause it feels like they're pushing and rushing this" commented another X user.

Despite fans' excitement, they also criticized the agency for allegedly overlapping the tour announcement with the members' solo schedules.

"only yg entertainment would announce a tour before a comeback… they really need the money and they’re not even hiding it, i’m crying" said a fan on X.

"It’s honestly wild how YG is trying to sabotage JISOO'S moment—no album announcement but suddenly promoting their tour right when JISOO'S fancom and rollout are taking center stage? Nasty and calculated!" added another fan.

"YG must really be going bankrupt because why tf are they teasing a world tour without an official comeback tease?" commented a netizen.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK members' solo journeys

BLACKPINK, consisting of the members, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose, debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. However, following the expiration of their contract with YG Entertainment, all the members have departed the agency. Regardless, their contract as a group was renewed with the agency.

Therefore, the BLACKPINK members have either signed with different agencies or kickstarted their own labels for their solo schedules. Lisa has rolled out three solo tracks, Rockstar, New Woman feat. Rosalia, and Moonlit Floor, post her official solo career outside YG Entertainment.

Most recently, she's expected to roll out a collaborative track, Born Again, with Doja Cat and RAYE, which is scheduled to release on February 7. On the other hand, her solo debut album, Alter Ego, is also expected to be rolled out on February 28. Jisoo, following her departure from YG Entertainment, initially concentrated on her acting career.

Her K-drama, Newtopia, is slated to premiere on February 7. However, she's also been active in the music industry. She recently announced the release of her solo debut EP, Amortage, which is scheduled to release on February 14. Following the same, she will be rolling out her Asia Tour, Light, Love, Action!, starting on March 7.

She's expected to roll out shows in cities including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, etc. Rose, on the other hand, rolled out her solo debut album, Rosie on December 6, which held the track, toxic till the end, as its title. She also released an internet-dominating collaborative track with Bruno Mars, APT., in October.

BLACKPINK's Jennie also announced the release of her solo debut album, Ruby, which is scheduled for March 7. As a precursor to the same, she released a pre-release single, Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike, on January 31. The music video for the same starred the idol and the American actor, Charles Melton.

With several pieces of content to look forward to from the BLACKPINK members, fans and netizens have been thrilled about the same.

