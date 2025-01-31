“DOMINIC FIKE IS A DAD?”— Fan speculations rife over Rapper’s “I’m a baby father” verse on Love Hangover with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Fans are buzzing with speculation after Dominic Fike’s latest collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Love Hangover, sparked rumors about a possible major life update. Released on January 31, 2025, the pre-release track from Jennie’s upcoming solo album, Ruby, features the American rapper and singer-songwriter.

Though he does not appear in the music video, one particular lyric from Fike’s verse has sent social media into a frenzy. In his rap section, he says,

“I don’t even really got time for all that sh*t right now, I’m a baby father.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

As of now, Dominic Fike has not addressed the speculation, leaving fans to continue dissecting the meaning behind the viral lyric.

This cryptic statement immediately made fans wonder whether the artist subtly revealed that he has a child. Some considered it an unexpected but direct confirmation of fatherhood, while others debated whether the lyric should be taken literally.

"DOMINIC FIKE IS A DAD???! i’m sorry i’m in shocked," an X user, @abramsxfike, wrote.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the song dropped, online discussions exploded with mixed reactions. Many were caught off guard, questioning whether Fike had been living a private life away from the public eye and had now chosen to reveal his news through music.

"dominic fike hard launching the fact that he’s now a father in a song on a random friday in january is so exactly on brand for him," an X user wrote.

"dominic fike having a kid is not something i saw coming…," a fan wrote.

"i’d believe that honestly," another netizen remarked.

"feeling bamboozled. chat is he serious ???," a person commented.

On the other hand, not everyone is convinced. Some listeners argued that not all lyrics reflect reality, emphasizing that artistic expression often involves fictional storytelling.

"I think it’s just lyrics not to be taken seriously. Dominic Fike would show the world his child," a fan mentioned.

"I’m ngl I think he’s bullshi**ing, I don’t believe it! He loves to spark up things for publicity. There’s no way," an X user wrote.

"wait maybe i’m delusional but maybe it’s just random lyrics. i thought in other songs of his he’s said he had a baby but maybe im remembering wrong," another person remarked.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest release and her upcoming solo album

Jennie has officially kicked off the rollout for her highly anticipated solo album, Ruby, with the release of her latest track, Love Hangover. The song, which dropped on January 31, 2025, is the second single from the album, following the success of Mantra.

The music video for Love Hangover takes viewers on a visually striking yet chaotic journey. Riverdale actor Charles Melton plays Jennie's lover on screen. The storyline opens with an emotional monologue at her gravesite, where Melton mourns her loss.

However, in an unexpected twist, Jennie returns from the dead, unwilling to let go of their relationship. While this might sound like a romantic tale, the MV instead explores a toxic cycle of love in which both partners struggle to walk away despite the turmoil.

As Jennie continues to expand her solo artistry, Ruby is set to make a significant impact upon its March 7, 2025, release. It is her first full-length solo album since leaving YG Entertainment, and the project is a deeply personal expression of her identity as an artist and an individual.

The album, released under Jennie's independent label Odd Atelier in collaboration with Columbia Records, is expected to showcase a mix of R&B, pop, and experimental sounds. Childish Gambino, Doechii, FKJ, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, and Dominic Fike are expected to collaborate on it.

Following the album’s release, Jennie will bring Ruby to life with a series of live shows in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul from March 6 to 10, 2025. This will give fans a chance to experience her new music firsthand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback