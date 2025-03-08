"THE DIVA YOU ARE" — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes the first K-pop artist in history to have all songs from her album chart on Apple Music

BLACKPINK member Jennie released her first solo studio album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025. The album contains 15 songs, some featuring collaborations with artists such as Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, and Childish Gambino. Shortly after its release, all songs from Ruby were reported by Kworb to have charted on the Apple Music Worldwide Chart.

Ad

This achievement made her the only K-pop soloist in history to have all songs from her album feature on the streaming platform's Top 200. Nine out of 15 songs from the album charted in the Top 100 Daily Music chart on Apple Music within a day of the release, according to data provided by Kworb. Fans were surprised by this feat and took to X to express their excitement.

"OH JENNIE THE DIVA YOU ARE," one fan said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were excited with the achievement and pointed out that the charting was done organically on the platform. They showered their wishes and also took the bragging rights for their favorite artist's feat. Here's what they had to say:

"Take note it's in Apple Music which is the most organic streaming music platform," a user said.

"Jennie's achievements are long, and Ruby's album is very good," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Damn JENNIE! The woman that you are," a user wrote.

Additionally, according to the chart data by Kworb, the BLACKPINK rapper became the only K-pop soloist in history to have a highest-peaking album on the US Apple Music chart. The album also reached the Top 10 of the US Apple Music chart. The album also became a chart-topping phenomenon across several Asian, and European countries.

"Jennie setting historical records here and there so proud," a user wrote.

Ad

"Ohhh yesssss record breaker Ruby Jane," a fan said.

"I hope we can make all to Top 5," a user said.

BLACKPINK Jennie's first solo studio album Ruby

Ad

The BLACKPINK rapper's first solo studio album Ruby was announced in January 2025. The digital and physical albums contain 15 songs, however, the physical album will not feature any collaboration tracks. Songs like Mantra, Love Hangover, ExtraL, and ZEN were pre-released from the album.

The track like Jennie was released alongside the album. Before the song's release, the Mantra singer came under fire for allegedly sampling Rani's Intro Theme composed by Pritam for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Pritam later came forward to voice his statement on the claims and urged fans to overlook the similarities as a few notes can sound similar without being a copy.

Ad

In support of the album, the Love Hangover singer also embarked on a concert tour The Ruby Experience in South Korea and the U.S.. She had pledged a portion of the proceedings from her LA concert to the wildfire relief fund.

In other news, the BLACKPINK member is also slated to perform at Coachella in April 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback