"Don't ever call this girl lazy"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie drops long-awaited solo album, 'Ruby'

On March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her debut full-length solo album, Ruby, marking her first solo project in six years. This completes BLACKPINK’s set of solo albums, following Rosé’s Rosie, Jisoo’s AMORTAGE, and Lisa’s Alter Ego.

The songstress first went solo in 2018 with Solo. The South Korean rapper didn’t release another solo song until 2023. That year, Jennie dropped One of the Girls for HBO’s The Idol, where she also made her acting debut. Fans shared their excitement in the comments.

"Don’t ever call this girl lazy i’m serious wow #JENNIE," an X user commented.

Ruby consists of 15 tracks, including previously released singles Mantra, Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike, and ExtraL with Doechii. Other songs on the album include Like JENNIE, Start a War, With the IE (Way Up), ZEN, F.T.S., Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, and Twin.

The album also features multiple collaborations, such as FKJ on Intro : JANE, Dua Lipa on Handlebars, and Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis on Damn Right. Many are sharing their reactions to the K-pop idol's first studio album.

"The album that we have long asked and fought for finally here. Watching Jennie grow as an individual and artist, we, as fans also grew with her; from non-stop fighting to finally accepting and start appreciating and enjoying," a fan remarked.

"Jennie we are incredibly proud of you! The whole album is amazing! We see your hardwork, passion and creativity! And im so excited for more RUNY OUT NOW," a user said.

"Jen it's such a proud moment for me as your Fan you did an awesome Job it's really Good Album Many many congratulations baby you did it..Let's Rock with Jennie," a person shared.

Similar comments followed.

"THE SERVE!!!!!! Vocals? Look? Voice? Face? Outfit? Music? Stage? Stage presence? you ATE that. Amazing, show-stopping, never seen before, splendid, exquisite, beautiful, marvelous, mesmerizing masterpiece," a netizen wrote.

"I've been here since debut, and i just want to say thank you because there's never a day where i felt like the love and support i gave you had gone to waste. you will always be worth it. i'm so proud of you, baby! congratulations on ruby!!," a viewer noted.

"Jennie deserves a worldwide apology fr! labeled the lazy model member just to drop an album with 15 tracks, 6 mvs, a coachella set, and an album experience happening the same night," a fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie releases the music video for Like Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie also released Like JENNIE with a music video, alongside her debut full-length solo album, Ruby. The track, a diss song, is the fifth pre-release from the 15-song album. The Idol actress co-wrote it with Zico and co-produced it with Diplo.

The video follows a visual style similar to her previous release, ExtraL, featuring Doechii. The chorus repeatedly includes her name, and the lyrics respond to criticism, stating that those who “don’t really like Jennie” do so because “they could never be Jennie.”

The video opens with the 29-year-old stepping into view as an astronaut, clad in a ruby-red spacesuit. As the scene shifts, the BLACKPINK star is later seen dancing in a cropped T-shirt layered over a Hello Kitty bra.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is celebrating her album release with The Ruby Experience. The exclusive concerts will be in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul from March 6 to 15. She will perform at Coachella on April 13 and 20, 2025.

