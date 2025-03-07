“Similar flow in one phrase doesn’t make it a copy”- Pritam Chakraborty shuts down plagiarism allegations against BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s ‘Like Jennie’

On Friday, March 7, BLACKPINK's Jennie rolled out her solo debut studio album, Ruby, which featured the track, Like Jennie. However, the song also soon led to the rise of plagiarism rumors involving a Bollywood track.

These rumors already surfaced when the idol revealed the sampler of the tracks on her album to tease her fans. Many expressed that the song had an obvious similarity with Pritam Chakraborty's theme song from Karan Johar's movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Therefore, when the entire song was released, netizens could not help but emphasize upon the musical resemblances once again. As these speculations of plagiarism flooded the internet, the Indian composer personally addressed the rumours and shut them down. In an Instagram post, he stated:

"Rani and Jennie are names that rhyme, so a similar flow in one phrase doesn’t make it a copy. Similarities are bound to happen—whether through rhymes, phrasing, or even within the same genre."

The Indian composer continued to state the following:

"Instead of focusing on the tiny details, it's important to see the bigger picture. In today’s interconnected world, where artists share the same platforms, no one is deliberately trying to copy someone else's work. Creating a song takes immense effort, and if an artist truly resonates with an idea, they can simply collaborate."

Following Pritam Chakraborty's statement, the speculations around Jennie's alleged plagiarism have come to decrease.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jennie and her solo debut studio album, Ruby

Jennie is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress, who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 as one of the four members of BLACKPINK. Following her departure from the agency in December 2023 after the contract expiration, Jennie has branched out to new outlets for her solo career.

Even before the announcement of her departure from YG Entertainment in November 2023, the idol disclosed the kickstarting of her own label, Odd Atelier. Additionally, in September 2024, she signed with the record label Columbia Records for her international promotions and activities.

In October 2024, she rolled out her first independent solo release, Mantra. After this single landed on the internet, the idol soon announced the release of her solo debut studio album, Ruby, which she revealed to have been working on for over a year.

Before the album was released, two more pre-release singles were rolled out: Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike) in January 2025 and (EXTRAL feat. Doechii) in February 2025. The album finally landed on the internet on March 7, with the 15 diverse tracks it held. Here's the complete tracklist of the idol's solo studio debut album, Ruby:

Intro: JANE (with FKJ)

like JENNIE

start a war

Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)

with the IE (way up)

EXTRAL (ft. Doechii)

Mantra

Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike)

ZEN

Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis)

F.T.S

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

twin

Following Ruby's release, fans and netizens can stream the album on all music platforms.

