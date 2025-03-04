“Can’t wait to hear and see Jennie performing 'like Jennie'"- Fans react to BLACKPINK member’s latest TikTok post teasing her upcoming track

On March 4, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie took to the video-sharing platform TikTok, where she teased her new track, like JENNIE, from her upcoming album Ruby, which is slated for release on March 7, 2025.

The upbeat track was first teased by the idol on her social media on February 27, 2025, when she shared a sneak peek of all the songs from her upcoming album.

The latest TikTok featured the BLACKPINK vocalist in a sporty outfit with sunglasses, accompanied by female dancers dancing to the track in a lively manner. As the video circulated around the internet, fans could not hold their excitement, and one X user commented,

"Y’all I can’t wait to hear and see Jennie performing 'like Jennie' at Coachella."

Fan comments continued as they lauded the singer for the choreography and the "catchy" tune.

"MY QUEEN I CAN'T WAIT FOR SOTY!" remarked a fan.

"Love it when surrounded by female dancers and they seem to have fun together," commented another.

"This is so catchy!!!! Cannot wait for the album! 3 days to go omg!" wrote one fan on X.

More reactions on X praising the vocalist and the latest TikTok read,

"Why's this 2hrs long," quipped one fan.

"The WHOOOOO part is so addicting," wrote another.

"WE CANT WAIT TO BE BLESSED WITH THIS BANGER!!!!" said one more admirer on X.

More about BLACKPINK Jennie's upcoming album, Ruby

The BLACKPINK rapper's debut solo album, Ruby, is set for release on March 7, 2025, under her label, ODD ATELIER, and Columbia Records. The record will mark her first solo release since parting ways with YG Entertainment in 2023.

The album contains 15 tracks, featuring collaborations with notable artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKG, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in September 2024, the singer expressed her hope of inspiring young women globally, with one key message of the album being,

"To understand and stick [up] for who you are.”

The singer released the first single from the album, Mantra, on October 11, 2024. The song peaked at No. 2 and No. 3 on Billboard's Global Excl. US and Global 200 charts, respectively. It also reached No. 3 on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart and entered the top 10 ranking in several countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and the Middle East.

Her second single from the album, Love Hangover (featuring Fike), was released on January 31, 2025. The track peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Global 200. Further, the album's third single, ExtraL (featuring Doechii), dropped on February 21, and the fourth single, like JENNIE, is set to be released alongside the album on March 7.

On Tuesday, March 4, ODD ATELIER made a press release regarding the upcoming album. As reported by the Korea JoongAng Daily the same day, it read:

"Jennie took part in the album's production to more effectively convey her identity and infinite musical potential."

In other news, the Love Hangover vocalist is all set to perform at Coachella, along with her BLACKPINK bandmate Lisa, in April 2025.

