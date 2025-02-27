"BRUH IT HER DISS TRACK"— Netizens react as BLACKPINK's Jennie's "Like JENNIE" steals the spotlight from her upcoming album preview

On February 27, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie excited fans by unveiling a preview of the tracks from her highly anticipated solo album Ruby. The nearly 2-minute and 40-second snippet offered listeners a glimpse into the album’s red-themed aesthetic, hinting at its overall concept.

While several tracks were previewed, one song in particular, Like Jennie, quickly became the highlight of the preview. The lyrics, confidently embracing her identity, immediately sparked discussions online. Many praised her for directly confronting negativity, describing the track as a perfect self-empowering anthem. Fans interpreted the song as a bold response to critics, with lines such as,

“Haters they don’t really like Jennie, ‘cause they can never ever be Jennie.”

Social media platforms were soon flooded with reactions, with netizens dubbing the song a diss track aimed at her detractors. An X user, @95GODJISOO, wrote,

"BRUH IT HER DISS TRACK. ME LIKEY."

Excitement grew as fans celebrated the idol's confidence, with some declaring Like Jennie an early contender for song of the year.

"THIS IS SOTY Y’ALL," an X user wrote.

"This song is for the bunch of wannabes that wanna be me," another fan added.

"My jaw literally dropped when I heard this. Claiming this one so bad omg!!!," a netizen commented.

"OHHH MOTHER SPITTING FIREEE TELL THEM," a user remarked.

Others noted the song’s catchy beat and how it set the tone for what seems to be a versatile, genre-blending album. Many expressed their anticipation for the full version, believing it could become one of the defining moments of her solo career.

"I'm so glad I Stan her coz she so versatile I feel like I'm listening to various genre n also I don't have to act to like her music," a netizen mentioned.

"Everything is so good. Love the sounds, the beats, the transitions, the flavors, the tone, the arrangements, the moods. Such a versatile album! This is what a debut album should be! The level of artistry and versatility in here. It's really indeed like a buffet," an X user wrote.

"This is what a studio album is. a masterpiece, a variety of music.. a buffet for everyone, to have a choice to choose. with RUBY you will have the oppurtunity to pick your own style and type of song to listen..," another person added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie’s upcoming album Ruby and recent activities

Jennie’s full-length solo debut album, Ruby, is set to release on March 7, 2025, and excitement is mounting. The 15-track album features a series of collaborations, including FKJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis.

Her pre-released singles, including Mantra, Zen, and Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike, have already created a buzz. Most recently, ExtraL featuring Doechii was dropped on February 21, further highlighting the album’s influences across R&B, hip-hop, and alternative genres.

Here is the complete list of 15 tracks from her album:

Intro: JANE (feat. FKJ) like JENNIE start a war handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) with the TE (way up) EXTRAL (feat. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike) ZEN Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis) F.T.S. Filter Seoul City Starlight twin

Meanwhile, the Mantra singer is also set to celebrate the release of her album with The Ruby Experience. This special live performance series will take place in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul. This marks a new chapter in her solo career as she steps beyond her BLACKPINK roots.

