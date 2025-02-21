"RAPPER JENNIE IS BACK"- Fans in awe over the BLACKPINK idol's rap verse in 'ExtraL (feat. Doechii)'

On February 21, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released ExtraL, a collaboration with Doechii from her debut solo album, Ruby. The Cole Bennett-directed music video features them in matching ivory suits and bold red outfits. Produced by Dem Jointz, the track’s heavy hip-hop beats and bass made it an instant hit.

With an addictive hook, “Do my ladies run this?”, ExtraL already looks like a fierce anthem celebrating female empowerment.

The K-pop star's rap verse in particular has garnered widespread praise, with fans talking of her past iconic performances as a rapper in BLACKPINK. Her flow, combined with Doechii’s delivery, creates a synergy that has captivated audiences worldwide. An X user, @blackpinkbabo wrote,

"JENNIE AND DOECHII FOR EXTRAL! RAPPER JENNIE IS BACK AND SHE SOUNDS SO GOOD, I’M ACTUALLY OBSESSED! EXTRAL SOTY."

Many took to social media to express excitement over the artist's return to rapping, noting how she blends chic and charm in her delivery.

"She slays with effortless chic charm," an X user wrote.

"they devoured it completely, i love them always giving their best JENNIE DOECHII RUN THIS," another fan commented.

"Jennie and Doechii arrived, they devoured, they shone with the song and the M/V of ExtraL, the song is powerfully beautiful and I love it, the sound, the voice, the song, the M/V definitely art what these two beautiful girls, have given us," a fan mentioend.

"AMAZINGGGGG!! their raps, vocals, the instrumental, + music video were phenomenal! two queens coming together to serveeeee, the best duo," a netizen wrote.

Many others also praised the new release, with some even calling it one of the best songs from the You and Me singer.

"I think this might be better than all her other releases," a fan added.

"i didn’t think it was possible for solo and mantra to be outdone but extral already did it this is jennie’s best song so far," a person commented.

"She keeps outdoing each release like WOAH? extraL is her best song right now," an X user wrote.

BLACKPINK's Jennie’s upcoming album Ruby: Full tracklist, collaborations, and more

ExtraL is the latest pre-release single from Ruby, following Mantra, Zen, and Love Hangover (ft. Dominic Fike). Set to drop on March 7, the album boasts a lineup of collaborations.

Ruby will consist of 15 tracks, showing the idol's versatility as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. The album is being released under her label, Odd Atelier, in collaboration with Columbia Records.

Here's the full tracklist of her album:

Intro: JANE (feat. FKJ) like JENNIE start a war handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) with the TE (way up) EXTRAL (feat. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike) ZEN Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis) F.T.S. Filter Seoul City Starlight twin

Furthermore, she is set to celebrate Ruby’s release with The Ruby Experience, a series of live performances scheduled for Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul. journey.

