"THIS SOUNDS THRILLING ALREADY" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie drops a teaser for EXTRAL with Doechii

The wave of new updates from Jennie shows no signs of slowing down. In January 2025, the BLACKPINK member announced her first solo studio album, Ruby, sparking excitement among fans. Since then, she has been teasing the album with a series of pre-release singles.

Ad

On February 14, 2025, the idol announced another single from her album, EXTRAL, featuring Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii. The track is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2025, at 12 AM EST / 2 PM KST. The announcement was shared across both artists' social media platforms, sending fans into a frenzy.

Subsequently, they flocked to social media platforms to react to the upcoming track. One fan on X commented:

"OH MY GOD THIS SOUNDS THRILLING ALREADY😭😭 CANT BELIEVE THIS IS THE NEXT SINGLE"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming collaboration between the two artists.

"Jennie’s style mixed with Doechii’s energy is such a unique combo." an X user wrote

"Jennie x Doechii?! This is about to be legendary. Can’t wait for Feb 21! 🎶" a fan replied

"This is going to be so fire" another fan wrote

Ad

The announcement video featured a short audio snippet alongside name cards revealing the single's details. In the snippet, the lines "Do my ladies run this?/wait/do my ladies run this?/wait" can be heard, along with Doechii's name.

"an anthem for the pretty girls its a hit" a fan replied

"I’VE NEVER BEEN THIS EXCITED FOR A COLLAB" another fan wrote

Ad

"So excited to see two of my favourite artists collab" an X user replied

All you need to know about Jennie's upcoming album RUBY

Ad

Jennie announced her debut solo album, Ruby, on January 21, 2025, revealing an exciting lineup of featured artists. Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, Doechii, and FKJ will be collaborating on the album.

Shortly after the album announcement, she unveiled her upcoming tour, The Ruby Experience, which will take place across the US and South Korea. The New York leg of the tour sold out within 10 minutes.

An interesting detail about the album is that featured artists will only appear on the digital albums, while physical copies will feature only Jennie's vocals. The album is slated to release on March 7, 2025.

Ad

So far, the Mantra singer has released two songs from the 15-track album. The songs are Zen and Love Hangover (ft. Dominic Fike). Both songs opened to largely favorable responses from the fans. Charles Melton featured in the song's music video. After the song was released, the BLACKPINK member released a lyric breakdown video where she discussed each stanza of the song.

In January 2025, the idol attended Paris Fashion Week for the Chanel showcase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback