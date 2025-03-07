"IT'S GONNA BE FIRE IN HER COACHELLA PERFORMANCE" — Fans go wild over BLACKPINK's Jennie's 'Like Jennie' choreography

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has captured attention with her latest release, Like JENNIE. The track, released on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST, arrived alongside a music video and marked the debut of her first full-length solo studio album, Ruby.

While the song’s lyrics and hooks have sparked discussion, the choreography has also drawn significant interest. Fans have highlighted the performance aspect, with many noting its sharp moves and confident execution.

Reactions on social media included anticipation for her live performance. Some fans expressed excitement over how the choreography could translate to the BLACKPINK member’s upcoming performance at Coachella 2025. One fan wrote:

"IT'S GONNA BE FIRE IN HER COACHELLA PERFORMANCE"

Here are more reactions:

"LIKE JENNIE performance will gag everyone in coachella THAT’S FOR SUREEEE," shared one netizen.

"The way this mv feels so fresh?! The beat is crazy, the choreo is tight, the visuals are serving. She’s eating this up," said another fan.

"Jennie really gave us an aesthetic masterpiece. That space helmet scene is ICONIC!" read one comment on X.

"TOOK ME A WHILE TO FINISH THE MV CAUSE IT WAS QUITE A LOT TO TAKE IN. JENNIE KIM SLAY SLAYYYYY," posted this fan.

The rapper also received an outpouring of support following the release of her first full-length solo album, Ruby. Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration, with many praising her artistry, dedication, and musical direction.

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR. Ibso proud of you my lovee, we're all so proud of you..thank you for your hardwork, love and passion that you've put..you deserve the bestest of the best only in this world," posted an X user.

"THE SERVE!!!!!! Vocals? Look? Voice? Face? Outfit? Music? Stage? Stage presence? you ATE that. Amazing, show-stopping, never seen before, splendid, exquisite, beautiful, marvelous, mesmerizing masterpiece," read one more comment on X.

"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, sh*t on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it," shared another netizen.

"Jennie literally gave us an album with no skips, I'm absolutely obsessed with Handlebars, Start a War, F.T.S, Damn Right, Like Jennie, Way Up, and Twin! I also really love Filter, Jane, Seoul City, Starlight, Mantra, Zen, Love Hangover, and ExtraL!" added another netizen.

Jennie debuts her first full-length solo album Ruby with the release of Like JENNIE

The BLACKPINK member has officially released her first full-length solo album, Ruby, with the release of her latest single, Like JENNIE, on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST. The track also arrived with a music video. This marks her fifth pre-release from the 15-track album, which features collaborations with artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis.

The song, co-written with Zico and co-produced by Diplo, features an assertive chorus that repeatedly highlights Jennie’s name. The lyrics reflect a strong and self-assured message.

Throughout the track, the BLACKPINK member addresses public perception and embraces her identity, incorporating lines emphasizing her individuality. The accompanying music video presents choreography and visuals that now have created a frenzy among fans, aligning with the song’s energetic theme.

Ruby is the rapper’s first solo project since parting ways with YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. Now under her independent label Odd Atelier and Columbia Records, the album represents her personal and artistic evolution.

Primarily recorded in English, Ruby reflects Jennie’s journey of self-expression, drawing from her experiences growing up in New Zealand. She has described the project as a way to introduce herself fully, both musically and personally.

The album rollout began in October 2024 with the lead single Mantra, which reached the top five on the Billboard Global 200 and South Korea’s Circle Digital Chart. In January 2025, she released Love Hangover, a collaboration with Dominic Fike.

The track entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 96 and topped the iTunes charts in over 30 countries. The third single, ExtraL featuring Doechii, was released in February, further building anticipation for the album’s release.

To celebrate Ruby, the BLACKPINK member is set to embark on The Ruby Experience, her first solo concert series. The tour will include 3 major stops: Los Angeles on March 6 at the Peacock Theater, New York on March 10 at Radio City Music Hall, and Incheon, South Korea on March 15 at Inspire Arena.

As part of her philanthropic efforts, she announced that proceeds from her New York concert will support Los Angeles fire recovery initiatives and aid local firefighters.

With Ruby, the rapper continues establishing her solo career, gaining attention for her music and performance. As she prepares for The Ruby Experience tour and a highly anticipated Coachella performance, excitement continues to build among her fans around what she will bring to the stage next.

