"Louder queen": Fans react as Jennie seemingly addresses toxic solo stans amid BLACKPINK's solo careers, hopes for stronger reunion

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently opened up about the group’s dynamic in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, where she discussed her debut solo album, Ruby. Addressing fans’ concerns, she acknowledged that the members’ individual pursuits may have caused some confusion but emphasized that their bond remains intact.

Jennie shared that while the group has focused on solo ventures, their reunion will reaffirm their connection with fans.

“As long as the four of us love each other, I think there is no reason for anyone to see us separately. But maybe in the way we might have... I do think that that might have confused the fans. So, yeah, I treat this relationship very delicately,” she stated, highlighting their commitment to BLACKPINK as a group.

She expressed hope that their upcoming comeback would help rebuild the relationship with fans, assuring them that their time apart was not a division but a necessary phase in their journey. Jennie also recognized the responsibility they carry, balancing solo ambitions with their collective identity.

Jennie’s candid remarks about BLACKPINK’s group dynamic and solo ventures have sparked a wave of reactions from fans. Fans have since rallied behind her words, praising her honesty and dedication. One BLINK (BLACKPINK fandom name) wrote:

"Louder Queen"

"Oh exactly, they need to know their place and understand that regardless of their feelings and assumptions, these girls have been together for too long to suddenly hate one another all because they’ve been apart for a little while," said one BLINK.

"so i guess this is a reason why jisoo is still calling everyone including her solo fandom "blinks". she wants us to see them as a whole," wrote an X user.

"She's being so polite and delicate about the division in the fandom. Jennie is so sensitive, I love her so much." mentioned a netizen.

"Only fans confused are dumb ones who can't accept that they can have both solo and group schedules. And it's ok to do both," read one comment on X.

Many praised Jennie’s thoughtful approach. Others echoed similar sentiments, celebrating her words as a testament to the group’s unity.

"I love you so much Blackpink, I've always known that being Blink also makes me part of their 4 solo fandoms. I love them and I'm going to support them until the end," said this BLINK.

"So they know what toxic drama goes on here, I can only imagine how exhausting it must feel for pinks. Binks and solo stans need to draw a line somewhere in this war because I see only pinks are losing in this idiotic comparison battle..." wrote an individual on X .

"There was always a reason people thought she was the leader and she's giving those vibes immensely, her ability to articulate her words in sophisticated ways is beyond me," shared an X user.

However, some fans remained unconvinced.

""No reason to see us separately" while some members be having their own fandom names and lightsticks," added this person on X.

Jennie gears up for solo debut with Ruby, announces concert series

Jennie is set to make her solo debut with her upcoming studio album Ruby, slated for release on March 7, 2025. This marks her first solo project since parting ways with YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023.

Under her independent label Odd Atelier and Columbia Records, the album is expected to showcase her personal and artistic evolution. The album will feature 15 tracks, including collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis.

Recorded primarily in English, Ruby reflects Jennie’s journey toward self-expression. She described it as her way of fully introducing herself to the world, embodying her identity as Jennie Ruby Jane, a persona she developed during her childhood in New Zealand. The album carries an empowering message, encouraging young women to embrace their true selves.

The project has already gained momentum with the release of multiple singles. The lead track, Mantra, which debuted in October 2024, achieved commercial success, reaching the top five on Billboard Global 200 and South Korea’s Circle Digital Chart.

Her second single, Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike, was released on January 31, 2025. Co-written and composed by Jennie, Ido Zmishlany, and Fike, the track has been well-received for its catchy melody and the artists’ chemistry.

It debuted at number 29 on the Billboard Global 200 and number 96 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it ranked number one on iTunes in over 32 countries and secured the eighth spot on the European iTunes chart.

The accompanying music video quickly soared to the top of YouTube’s trending list worldwide, surpassing 6.6 million views shortly after its release. Following Love Hangover, Jennie dropped her third single, ExtraL, on February 21, further building anticipation for the album’s launch.

In celebration of Ruby, Jennie will embark on The Ruby Experience, her first-ever solo concert series, with three major stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul. The tour kicks off on March 6, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, followed by a performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10. The final stop will be at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on March 15.

As part of the tour’s philanthropic efforts, Jennie announced that proceeds from her New York concert will support fire recovery initiatives and aid local firefighters in Los Angeles and surrounding areas affected by recent wildfires.

