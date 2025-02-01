"Jennie the hitmaker" - Fans celebrate as the BLACKPINK member's "Love Hangover" ft. Dominic Fike debuts at #4 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart

BLACKPINK's Jennie has made a strong impact with her latest release, Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike. The track was unveiled on January 31, 2025, as the latest single from her forthcoming debut solo album, Ruby.

Shortly after its release, Love Hangover made a remarkable debut at #4 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. The song features vocals from American singer-songwriter and rapper Dominic Fike, while Riverdale actor Charles Melton appears in the accompanying music video.

Fans took to social media to praise Jennie’s artistry and the collaboration. With anticipation growing for Ruby, expectations remain high for her next move in the music industry. One fan commented,

Trending

"jennie the hitmaker that u are 😌🤭"

Expand Tweet

"JENNIE really came through with this one, #4 is impressive!" said another fan.

"Smash hit of course," wrote one more fan.

"so proud of her 🥹" commented this X user.

Fans were abuzz with excitement, proudly sharing their joy over their favorite artist's latest achievement.

"I love the song specially Jennie!" shared this fan.

"Guys let's stream harder! I know it's hard because of the current songs on the list but let's aim higher," added one netizen.

Jennie drops single Love Hangover ahead of solo album Ruby, announces first-ever concert tour

Expand Tweet

On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie dropped her new single Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike, from her highly anticipated solo debut album Ruby.

She wrote and composed the track alongside Ido Zmishlany and Dominic Fike. Fans have praised the track for its catchy tune and the chemistry between Jennie and Fike.

The accompanying music video, directed by Bradley & Pablo, starring American actor Charles Melton follows the K-pop sensation and Melton as they go on a series of chaotic dates, ending with strange incidents. The video opens with Melton’s character delivering a eulogy at the rapper’s funeral, leading into a backstory that explains the bizarre events. Filmed in Mexico City, the video’s dramatic visuals complement the song's mood.

According to the World Music Awards, Love Hangover has ranked 8 on the European iTunes chart. It reached rank 1 in over 32 countries and climbed to number 25 on the US iTunes chart. The Love Hangover music video has been trending at number 1 on YouTube worldwide since its release, garnering over 6.6 million views.

The song has also topped the iTunes charts in many countries including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, Spain, and more, further solidifying its global appeal.

Love Hangover is the second single from Ruby, it follows the success of Mantra which was released in October 2024. The single has also made a strong impact, peaking at number 3 on the Billboard Global 200.

Ruby is set to be released on March 7, 2025, and will feature 15 tracks, including collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis. The album promises to blend various musical styles and themes of self-discovery.

The Mantra rapper has shared that the album represents her as "Jennie Ruby Jane," a persona inspired by her childhood in New Zealand. The album is described as a message to young women, encouraging them to stay true to themselves and assert their identity.

In addition to the album release, the rapper also announced her first-ever solo concert tour, The Ruby Experience, which will take place in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul.

The tour will begin on March 6, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, followed by a performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10. The final stop will take place on March 15 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea.

In a heartwarming gesture, Jennie has announced that a portion of the ticket sales from The Ruby Experience will be donated. It will be donated to support recovery efforts for the victims of the Los Angeles fires, as reported by Rolling Stone on January 25, 2025.

Beyond her musical endeavors, the BLACKPINK member also stole the spotlight at the 2025 Paris Haute Couture Week on January 30. She attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show in a sheer nude-tone dress from the designer’s Spring 2008 collection.

With Ruby on the horizon, Jennie’s solo endeavors continue to gain momentum, with Love Hangover further cementing her status as a global music icon. Fans are eagerly anticipating the full album release and the concert tour that will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback