From AI to past relationships: Exploring possible meanings behind BLACKPINK's Jennie's new track 'Like Jennie'

On March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her highly anticipated solo album, Ruby. The album, featuring 15 tracks, became the center of attention, particularly its lead single, Like Jennie. Within just an hour of its release, the music video for the song amassed over a million views on YouTube, sparking conversations about its deeper meanings.

The BLACKPINK rapper seemingly embraced self-empowerment in the song that openly addresses public scrutiny, personal struggles, and her influence. The lyrics, which were co-written by the star herself, seem to touch on multiple aspects of her life—ranging from past controversies to her status in the entertainment industry.

Lines such as "Special edition and your AI couldn't copy" have led to speculation that she is referencing the rise of AI-generated music and asserting her status. Meanwhile, another lyric, "No, I'm not thinking about no exes, know they miss me," has left fans wondering if she is subtly addressing past relationship rumors.

Apart from the song's possible references, the music video highlights the theme of self-identity and exclusivity.

Disclaimer: The article is based on speculations and contains the writer's opinions.

Breaking down the lyrics and their possible meanings of Like Jennie

A statement on AI and uniqueness

“Special edition and your AI couldn’t copy”.

With AI-generated covers of songs garnering millions of views online, some believe Jennie is making a direct statement about how artificial intelligence cannot replicate her individuality.

By emphasizing that she is a "special edition," Jennie may be reminding everyone that no technology can recreate her artistry and presence.

Addressing past controversies

“I’m leaving clues in the fittin’ room and it’s hot tea,”

These lines have sparked discussions about whether Jennie is subtly referencing her past smoking controversy. In 2024, she was involved in a minor scandal when a video of her allegedly using an electronic cigarette in a dressing room during a fashion show surfaced.

At the time, her agency issued a statement saying that she regretted her actions and personally apologized to those affected. Now, with these lyrics, some believe she is reclaiming the narrative by addressing it on her terms.

A message about past relationships

“No, I’m not thinking about no exes, know they miss me.”

The K-pop star's romantic life has always been a topic of public speculation, and this particular line in the track has fueled discussions about the same. While she does not explicitly name anyone, fans have speculated that this could be a reference to past dating rumors.

The line suggests that she is moving forward and is unbothered, reinforcing the song's theme of self-love and confidence.

Confidence and influence

“Who wanna rock with Jennie? Keep your hair done, nails done like Jennie. Who else got 'em obsessed like Jennie?”

Throughout the track, she repeatedly asserts her status as an influential figure. The chorus itself is a declaration of her dominance. These lines emphasize her influence in the industry. By referring to herself as the standard, Jennie embraces her status as an icon.

A response to criticism

“They criticize me and try to break my bubble, Try to break it, then you’ll meet me in a bigger space.”

Another moment in the song comes when the idol seemingly addresses public criticism. This could be interpreted as her response to those who have doubted or tried to bring her down.

Instead of allowing negativity to affect her, she implies that any attempt to break her spirit will only lead to her rising even higher.

The "Barbie and Chucky" metaphor

"Get, get outta my way. Before Barbie turns into Chucky.”

This line suggests that while she is often perceived as a glamorous figure similar to Barbie, she also has a fierce side that should not be underestimated. It is a clever way of expressing that she can be elegant and strong-willed, depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol also held her first solo concert, The Ruby Experience, on March 6, 2025.

