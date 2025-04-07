Is Dreamville Fest ending? Everything to know as J. Cole brought out Erykah Badu for the final iteration of the festival

After five unforgettable years, the iconic Dreamville Festival by J. Cole appeared to conclude its final iteration in 2025, leaving fans wondering if this was truly the end of an era.

On April 6, 2025, an American rapper and record producer, Jermaine Lamarr Cole, performed the finale of the Dreamville Festival with an American singer-songwriter, Erica Abi Wright, known professionally as Erykah Badu, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to Billboard, many had speculated that this performance marked the end of the Dreamville Festival, with some assuming the festival was concluding.

However, organizers of the Raleigh-based event have clarified that this was not the final Dreamville Festival but merely the final iteration for this year. They reassured fans that the festival will continue for many years.

J. Cole brings out Erykah Badu amid speculation over Dreamville's future:

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the American rapper J. Cole wrapped up the Dreamville Festival 2025 with Erykah Badu. The duo performed Too Deep for the Intro by J. Cole from his Friday Night Lights, released in 2010.

The duo also performed Cole's Friday Night Lights mixtape, which sampled Badu's 2000 hit Didn't Cha Know? The rapper also performed some of his top hits, including cLOUDs, Grown Simba, Looking For Trouble, and Rags to Riches (At the Beep).

Furthermore, during his performance at the Raleigh, the rapper addressed the Dreamville Festival's future to the crowd, indicating that this year's festival was not the last.

While addressing the crowd, Cole suggested that he wants to continue hosting the Dreamville Festival for years and wants to keep pulling amazing activities for North Carolina —

"We said this is the last Dreamville Festival, correct? That's what we said. I'm a keep it a hundred with y'all, that sh*t be a lot. It be a lot because we wanna put on some amazing sh*t for y'all, we wanna put on for Carolina, we love being able to offer that and bring amazing artists [here]. But that sh*t be a lot," Cole said.

Additionally, while sharing more insights about the festival, J. Cole hinted that the Dreamville Festival will continue, though it may change name or format. However, the rapper did not disclose further details at this time —

"I'm a just let y'all know our plan: we're still gonna bring you some sh*t — this festival will still exist. It might not have the Dreamville Festival name on it, but we will be back in this field," Cole added.

Also, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, Billboard confirmed that the Dreamville and Live Nation festival producer Sascha Stone Guttfreund confirmed that the festival would continue. She further suggested that J. Cole will "obviously be involved" and will keep performing.

Dreamville Festival, started by J. Cole in 2018, is a two-day, multi-stage music festival held each year in spring in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Dorothea Dix Park.

The festival brings together some high-profile music industry names. Also, beyond music, the festival emphasizes community, diversity, and inclusivity, featuring local vendors, artisans, and community organizations to showcase their talent in the festival.

As of now, no further update has been given.

